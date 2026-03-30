Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar slammed Lebanon for failing to expel Iran's ambassador, alleging the country is a 'virtual state' under Iranian occupation via Hezbollah and accusing the group of violating the 2024 ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Monday sharply criticised Lebanon, claiming it is effectively under Iranian control and failing to act against the influence of Hezbollah. In a post on X, Sa'ar alleged that Beirut had not enforced its own decision to expel Iran's ambassador Mohammad Reza Shiba, despite a deadline passing on March 29.

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Last week, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry declared the Iranian ambassador a "persona non grata" and set a deadline for his expulsion from Lebanon. That deadline expired yesterday, March 29th. This morning, the Iranian ambassador is sipping his coffee in Beirut, mocking the host… pic.twitter.com/EPqIfSzue8 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 30, 2026

Sa'ar: Lebanon a 'Virtual State' Occupied by Iran

He said, "Last week, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry declared the Iranian ambassador a "persona non grata" and set a deadline for his expulsion from Lebanon. That deadline expired yesterday, March 29th."

He added, "This morning, the Iranian ambassador is sipping his coffee in Beirut, mocking the host 'country'. Hezbollah ministers also continue to serve in the Lebanese government."

He further claimed that Lebanon is "a virtual state that is, in practice, occupied by Iran," describing the situation as a "visible occupation that hardly anyone speaks about."

"Lebanon is a virtual state that is, in practice, occupied by Iran. It is a visible occupation that hardly anyone speaks about," he said.

Hezbollah Accused of Ceasefire Violations

Sa'ar also accused Hezbollah of launching sustained attacks against Israel in violation of the November 2024 ceasefire. "5,000 missiles, rockets, and drones have been fired at Israel from Lebanese territory since March 2nd, when Hezbollah launched its attack in violation of the November 2024 ceasefire," he said.

According to him, many of the projectiles were launched from areas south of the Litani River, which the Lebanese army had earlier declared under its "operational control". He urged decisive action from Lebanese authorities, stating that the country "will not regain its freedom until a decision is made in Beirut to confront the Iranian occupation and its proxy - Hezbollah."

Background: Lebanon Declares Ambassador Persona Non Grata

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi announced that the government has withdrawn the agreement for Iranian ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Shiba, declaring him "persona non grata" (person not welcome) and ordering him to leave the country by March 29.

In a post on X, Raggi said he had instructed the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Charge d'Affaires in Beirut to convey the decision.

Raggi said, "I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrement for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March 2026."

The move was welcomed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who said the step was "justified" and urged the Lebanese government to take further measures against Iran's "indirect occupation through Hezbollah". (ANI)