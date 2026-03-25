Lebanon's government has withdrawn its agreement for Iranian ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Shibani, declaring him 'persona non grata' and ordering him to leave by March 29. The move was praised by Israel as a 'justified and necessary step'.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi announced that the government has withdrawn the agreement for Iranian ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Shiba, declaring him "persona non grata" (person not welcome) and ordering him to leave the country by March 29. In a post on X, Raggi said he had instructed the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Charge d'Affaires in Beirut to convey the decision. Raggi said, "I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrement for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March 2026." I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrément for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona… — Youssef Raggi (@YoussefRaggi) March 24, 2026

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Israel Welcomes Expulsion

The move was welcomed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who said the step was "justified" and urged the Lebanese government to take further measures against Iran's "indirect occupation through Hezbollah". In a post on X, he said, "I welcome the decision of the Lebanese Foreign Minister to expel the Iranian ambassador-designate from Lebanon. This is a justified and necessary step against the state responsible for violating Lebanon's sovereignty, for its indirect occupation through Hezbollah, and for dragging it into war." I welcome the decision of the Lebanese Foreign Minister to expel the Iranian ambassador-designate from Lebanon. This is a justified and necessary step against the state responsible for violating Lebanon’s sovereignty, for its indirect occupation through Hezbollah, and for… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 24, 2026

He added, "We call on the Lebanese government to take practical and meaningful measures against Hezbollah, whose representatives still serve as ministers within it."

Military Tensions Escalate in Beirut

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that a missile fired by Iran fell in Beirut. In a post on X, the IDF said, "A ballistic missile fired by the Iranian Regime fell in Beirut following multiple launches directed toward Israel. Once again, the Iranian regime shows it doesn't care who gets hurt in its efforts to target Israel."

The Israeli military earlier ordered the evacuation of residents from seven neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Spokesman Avichay Adraee said the Israeli military would continue to attack Hezbollah infrastructure throughout different parts of the southern suburbs, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported earlier that shrapnel from an interception by a foreign naval vessel had landed over a series of towns north of Beirut and led to some light injuries, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

IDF Claims Strike on Quds Force Operative

The Israeli military said that it killed a Quds Force operative in Lebanon during a strike on Hazmieh, in the Beirut area, but outside of the city's southern suburbs. In a statement, the army and domestic security agency Shin Bet said naval forces attacked on Monday, killing Mohammad Ali Kourani, whom they claim was involved in planning attacks under the direction of Iranian-linked groups, as per Al Jazeera. The Quds Force is one of five branches of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. There has been no immediate comment from Iranian or Lebanese officials regarding the claim. (ANI)