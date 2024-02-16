Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning

    In the face of economic sanctions, Latvia has unexpectedly become the go-to source for whisky imports to Russia, navigating the restrictions and satisfying the nation's demand for the spirit. This unanticipated shift in the global alcohol trade has sparked moral questions.

    Latvia emerges as Whisky hub amidst global sanctions, meeting Russia's thirst despite moral questioning avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Russians are not only feeling the economic pressure on the export front but also on the import front. Moscow is known for its large-scale exports across the world which majorly consist of Defence equipment and Oil/Gas. That has taken a major hit due to economic sanctions. However, Russia has also suffered on the import front since the war with Ukraine began in 2022.

    Russia imports many items mainly consisting of food products and beverages. Countries exporting such items to Russia have significantly reduced their trade due to moral questioning and economic sanctions. Italy which was the largest exporter of whiskey to Russia has now been overtaken by a tiny Latvia.

    Italy reduced its trade bill with Russia to comply with the Western sanctions on Moscow. In such a scenario, the Vladimir Putin-led nation has turned towards Latvia to quench its thirst. The nation with less than 2 million population has not developed its export machinery overnight. The companies which were previously exporting whiskey to Russia have just diverted their route.

    The companies now export to Latvia from where the same products reach the Russian people. The principal destination is Latvia as the Baltic nation has emerged as a distribution center for Western companies looking to avoid sanctions. Similarly, Lithuania has taken the second place in the list of highest whiskey exporting nations to Russia.

    Some companies such as Pernod Ricard are primarily dependent on Russian trade as they primarily cater to that specific market. Any disturbance in the trade on that front would result in innumerable losses. Latvia and Lithuania have both fiercely backed Ukraine in the war but have stayed mum on the economic aspects.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died, says prison service snt

    Russian opposition politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison - Reports

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns avv

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns

    Bizarre UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test snt

    Bizarre! UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test

    No excuse for violence its unacceptable US condemns attacks on Indian students gcw

    'No excuse for violence, it's unacceptable': US condemns attacks on Indian students

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report rkn

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father

    RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15 with issuance of FAQ AJR

    BREAKING: RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15 with issuance of FAQ

    cricket AB de Villiers turns 40: Revisiting top 10 knocks by the G.O.A.T osf

    AB de Villiers turns 40: Revisiting top 10 knocks by the G.O.A.T

    Kerala: Three people killed in wild elephant attacks in two months; UDF hartal in Wayanad tomorrow anr

    Kerala: Three people killed in wild elephant attacks in two months; UDF's hartal in Wayanad tomorrow

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to move confidence motion today despite majority; Here's why AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to move confidence motion today despite majority; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon