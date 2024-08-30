Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landmark raid! 'World's largest' piracy streaming network Fmovies shut down by Vietnamese authorities

    Vietnamese authorities, in collaboration with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), have dismantled what is being described as the largest pirate streaming operation globally.

    Landmark raid! 'World's largest' piracy streaming network Fmovies shut down by Vietnamese authorities snt
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    In a landmark victory against online piracy, Vietnamese authorities, in collaboration with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), have dismantled what is being described as the largest pirate streaming operation globally. The operation targeted Fmovies and its extensive network of affiliated sites, which together attracted over 6.7 billion visits between January 2023 and June 2024. The crackdown, executed by the Hanoi police, marks a significant blow to the illegal streaming industry.

    On Thursday, ACE announced that the coordinated effort led to the shutdown of Fmovies, along with its network of popular piracy websites, including bflixz, flixtorz, movies7, myflixer, and aniwave. These sites had established themselves as dominant players in the illegal streaming market, with Fmovies alone ranking as the 11th most visited website globally in the TV, movies, and streaming category at its peak in 2023, according to data from SimilarWeb.

    The raid also targeted the video hosting provider Vidsrc.to and its associated sites, which ACE claims were operated by the same group managing Fmovies. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the operation, though formal charges are yet to be filed. The identities of the suspects and details of the operation remain undisclosed as investigations continue.

    The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and ACE, a coalition that includes entertainment giants like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros., have lauded the takedown as a monumental achievement in the fight against digital piracy. Charles Rivkin, CEO of the MPA and chairman of ACE, praised the action as "a stunning victory for casts, crews, writers, directors, studios, and the creative community across the globe."

    Larissa Knapp, the MPA’s chief content protection officer, echoed Rivkin's sentiments, emphasizing that the Fmovies takedown sends a "powerful deterrent message" to other piracy operations still in existence. The move is seen as a significant step in curbing the multi-billion dollar losses that studios incur annually due to online piracy.

    The crackdown on Fmovies and its network has sent shockwaves through online communities that thrive on pirated content. On platforms such as Reddit, users have expressed their dismay at the shutdown, with many scrambling to find alternative sites. The sudden disappearance of these sites has left a void in the piracy landscape, with some former operators even urging users to transition to legal streaming services as a show of respect for content creators.

    This latest action is part of a broader global crackdown on piracy. Other popular illegal streaming platforms, including Aniwave and AnimeFlix, have also recently gone offline, though ACE has not claimed direct involvement in those specific shutdowns. The reasons behind their closures remain unclear, but it underscores the growing pressure on illegal streaming services worldwide.

    While the takedown of Fmovies represents a significant victory, industry experts caution that the fight against piracy is far from over. The fragmented nature of content across multiple legal streaming services and the removal of popular titles from catalogs are often cited as factors driving users toward illegal platforms. As such, the entertainment industry continues to grapple with finding the balance between accessibility and combating piracy.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Germany deports 28 Afghan nationals amid security concerns, first since 2021 Taliban takeover snt

    Germany deports 28 Afghan nationals amid security concerns, first since 2021 Taliban takeover

    'Get down & lick that...': US teens slap 12-year-old boy, force him to lick shoe in shocking video (Watch) shk

    'Get down & lick that...': US teens slap 12-year-old boy, force him to lick shoe in shocking video (Watch)

    Explained: How Justin Trudeau's new 'reducing low-wage, temporary workers' policy may impact Indians in Canada shk

    Explained: How Justin Trudeau's new 'reducing low-wage, temporary workers' policy may impact Indians in Canada

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics anr

    Donald Trump assassination bid: FBI releases new evidence photos, shooter's detailed plot; see pics

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam shk

    Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam

    Recent Stories

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal AJR

    BREAKING: Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal

    Country-made explosive kills 18-year-old boy in Hoskote, Bengaluru outskirts; probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Country-made explosive kills 18-year-old boy in Hoskote, Bengaluru outskirts; probe underway

    Aloe Vera Juice: Key benefits of drinking on an empty stomach NTI

    Aloe Vera Juice: Key benefits of drinking on an empty stomach

    Assam Assembly ends British-era Friday break, discontinues namaz pause; all you need to know AJR

    Assam Assembly ends British-era Friday break, discontinues namaz pause; all you need to know

    Kerala: Doctor booked for leaving medical waste inside patient's abdomen during cesarean delivery dmn

    Kerala: Doctor booked for leaving medical waste inside patient's abdomen during cesarean delivery

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon