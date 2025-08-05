Kuwait announces major visa reforms, extending family visit visas up to three months, with potential extensions up to a year. Degree requirements and national airline restrictions are also lifted.

Kuwait City:Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior is planning major revisions to its visa policies to boost tourism, business travel, and family visits. As per local reports quoting First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the duration of family visit visas will be extended to three months, with the possibility of renewal for up to six months—and even a year in exceptional cases. Additionally, the previous requirements of holding a university degree and flying with Kuwait’s national carrier have been dropped.

Here Are The Key Changes

Family Visit Visa

Granted for three months, extendable to six, and potentially up to a year in specific circumstances.

Degree Requirement Removed

A university degree is no longer required for visit visa applications.

Airline Mandate Lifted

Visitors can now travel on any international airline, not just Kuwaiti carriers.

Expanded Family Relations

Visit visas will be granted to a wider range of family relations.

Visa Fee Structure

A revised fee structure for visit visas will be submitted to the cabinet for approval. This will allow Middle East Airlines and other international carriers to offer more options for visitors to Kuwait. These reforms are part of Kuwait's plans to boost its tourism sector.