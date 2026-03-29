Kuwait's Foreign Minister condemned Iran's 'brutal aggression' and systematic targeting of the region, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law. He urged a firm international response and a review of the Arab League's role.

Kuwait Condemns 'Brutal Iranian Aggression'

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reaffirmed on Sunday the State of Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the brutal Iranian aggression against the countries of the region. This includes the systematic targeting originating from Iranian territory against the State of Kuwait in a blatant violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.

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KUNA quoted Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah stating in a speech during the 165th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level--held via videoconference--that the brutal Iranian aggression has caused the loss of martyrs and injuries, while exposing citizens, residents, and residential neighborhoods to danger and destroying vital civilian facilities and infrastructure.

He pointed to the expansion of the scope of Iranian aggression through attacks launched by Iranian-aligned factions and militias using missiles and drones against the State of Kuwait and several Arab countries, in addition to attempts to undermine internal security through terrorist cells linked to the terrorist Hezbollah and Iran.

He emphasised that these Iranian practices remain a blatant violation of international law and an overt aggression that cannot be justified, regardless of how Iran and its arms attempt to legitimise their barbaric attacks by employing misleading rhetoric and systematic attempts to obscure facts, falsify realities, and use flimsy pretexts. He stressed, "What we are witnessing today is not merely a passing escalation, but a systematic pattern of regional destabilisation led by Iran. This pattern is based on employing chaos and terrorism as tools of influence, which necessitates a firm international position and deterrent measures to ensure the protection of international peace and security."

Call for Arab League Restructuring

The Foreign Minister stated that successive experiences have revealed the limited effectiveness of the joint Arab action system within the framework of the Arab League. This necessitates a frank and responsible pause for review, as the Arab League--despite its symbolic status--has proven a clear inability to keep pace with rapid challenges and to play an influential role in safeguarding Arab security.

Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive restructuring that enhances the efficiency of decision-making mechanisms and establishes more effective and responsive executive tools appropriate to the complexities of the current stage.

He said: "It is regrettable that this deficiency comes at a time when the GCC countries have spared no effort in supporting the causes of the Arab and Islamic nation politically and economically, where they were and remain at the forefront of supporters of stability and development and keen on the unity of the Arab rank, which doubles the responsibility of developing the Arab institutional framework to keep pace with these efforts and translate them into tangible results."

Regional Involvement in Iran Negotiations Urged

He reaffirmed the importance of the participation of the countries of the region in any future negotiating track with Iran to formulate visions related to achieving regional security and stability, especially for those countries suffering directly from Iran's aggressive behavior toward its regional surroundings. (ANI/WAM)