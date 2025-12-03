Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met a Saudi Shura Council delegation at Parliament to enhance bilateral ties. This follows his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2026 with a quota of 175,025 pilgrims.

Rijiju Meets Saudi Delegation in Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met members of a Saudi Shura Council delegation at Parliament and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Met with the distinguished Shura Council Delegation at Parliament today. It was a pleasure to interact with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Sanhat A Alharbi, Member of the Shura Council & Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee; Mr. Riyadh Ahmad A Al Kapi, Counsellor, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Saad I Alwagdani, Member of the Shura Council; H.E. Dr. Othman bin Musa Hakami, Member of the Committee; & other dignitaries." https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/1996197817162015056?s=20 He added that the discussion focused on enhancing cooperation and shared priorities, calling the interaction "warm, constructive & rooted in our shared commitment to deepen India-Saudi Arabia relations." Rijiju said he was "grateful for their gracious visit & meaningful engagement," as both nations continue efforts to expand parliamentary exchanges and strategic ties.

November Visit to Strengthen Haj Cooperation

The meeting follows Rijiju's official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9, during which he led a high-level delegation comprising Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs. The visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

On November 9, Rijiju held a bilateral meeting with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah in Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, both ministers reviewed ongoing Haj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their commitment to streamlining the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims. The talks centred on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation and health services to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Bilateral Haj Agreement for 2026 Signed

Following the meeting, both sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025.

On-site Reviews and Engagements

During his visit, Rijiju also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to assess ongoing preparations for Haj 2026. He appreciated the efforts of the Mission and Consulate teams, in close coordination with Saudi authorities, to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims.

The minister also undertook field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available. He additionally interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah and Taif.

Deepening Bilateral Partnership

The visit marked an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, reflecting a shared commitment to expand cooperation across cultural exchange and community welfare.

The engagements further reinforced the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and collaboration guiding India-Saudi Arabia relations, contributing positively to the welfare of pilgrims and broader strengthening of bilateral ties. (ANI)