Wild rumours are doing the rounds that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is dead. Reports claim his sister Kim Yo Jong has taken charge of the country. Sources also allege China has sent 9000 troops to Pyongyang to control the situation.

Rumors about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's health and alleged death have sparked massive debates globally once again. A series of viral social media posts claim a huge power shift has happened in Pyongyang. These posts also say the Chinese military has entered North Korea because the regime is on the verge of collapse. But what is the actual truth behind these big claims? This question has created a huge buzz in international political circles.

What are the serious claims made by Wangjun Xi?

China Democracy Party Chairman Wangjun Xi dropped a bombshell on social media recently. He claimed Kim Jong Un suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and slipped into a coma. North Korea lacked proper medical facilities, so officials called a team of expert doctors from Beijing's Peking Union Medical College Hospital. After that, they rushed Kim to Beijing for emergency surgery. But Wangjun Xi claims the critical time for treatment had already passed, and Kim did not respond to the surgery and passed away.

Xi also alleged that officials have already brought Kim's dead body back to North Korea in secret. The government is reportedly holding back the official announcement to prevent panic and tension in the country.

Succession crisis and Kim Yo Jong's control

Following Kim Jong Un's alleged death, reports say his sister Kim Yo Jong has taken full control of the regime, sidelining his daughter Kim Ju Ae. Kim Yo Jong has reportedly taken an aggressive stand against South Korea to prove her grip over the military.

Experts analyze she is trying to strengthen her power by blasting propaganda through loudspeakers at the South Korean border, firing warning shots, and upgrading tactical strike systems.

9000 Chinese troops deployed and army on high alert

Wangjun Xi also made a shocking claim that China has dispatched around 9000 soldiers to Pyongyang. China reportedly did this to keep the situation under control, fearing a civil war or an armed power struggle in North Korea. The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Northern Theater Command is reportedly on 'Level-III' high alert. Officials have strictly restricted the movement of personnel from military bases.

Discussions around Xi Jinping's health

Along with the North Korea updates, Wangjun Xi also made big claims about Chinese President Xi Jinping's health. He alleged Jinping suffered a stroke during the BRICS summit in India. After returning to Beijing, doctors reportedly performed cardiovascular surgery on him. Xi claimed both Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping suffered from similar health issues.

Lack of official confirmation

Despite all these wild allegations and speculations, nobody has found any official proof regarding Kim Jong Un's death or the Chinese army deployment. North Korean state media recently released fresh pictures of Kim Jong Un. The photos showed him attending a national clothing and footwear exhibition with his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae.

South Korean intelligence agencies also clearly state that Kim is still active. North Korea is one of the most secretive countries in the world, so such rumors popping up is nothing new. However, the global community is watching these latest developments very closely.