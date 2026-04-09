Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Bhutan's Energy Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering in Thimpu to discuss deepening their energy partnership. The visit follows a series of high-level engagements between the two nations to bolster ties.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Bhutan's Energy Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and plan to hold discussions on deepening the energy partnership between New Delhi and Thimpu. Khattar is on a three-day visit to Bhutan.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Union Minister on Thursday informed that he also met the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya. He added, "During this visit, detailed discussions will be held on further strengthening India-Bhutan energy relations". तीन दिवसीय भूटान की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर आज भूटान के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्री Lyonpo Gem Tshering और भारत के राजदूत श्री संदीप आर्य से भेंट हुई। इस यात्रा के दौरान भारत - भूटान ऊर्जा संबंधी विषयों को अधिक सुदृढ़ करने पर विस्तृत विचार विमर्श किया जाएगा।@Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/VhhXbvT8le — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 9, 2026

Recent High-Level Engagements

The high-profile visit comes after EAM Jaishankar met Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel in March on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue and reaffirmed India's dedication to deepening the unique bilateral partnership with Bhutan.

"Delighted to meet Bhutan FM Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," Jaishankar stated in another post.

In February, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay held a series of meetings with leading Indian industry figures on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, discussing collaboration in technology, digital infrastructure, connectivity, clean energy and sustainable development. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit to Delhi.

PM Modi described the meeting as "outstanding," stating that India-Bhutan friendship continues to expand into new and transformative domains. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The meeting with PM Tshering Tobgay was outstanding. We discussed how we can harness the power of AI for global good and in harmony with principles of sustainability. Our enduring India-Bhutan friendship, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and close ties between our two peoples, continues to guide our partnership into new and transformative domains."

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on X that PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across energy, connectivity, development partnerships, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)