    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    A Hindu temple in Australia has been vandalised allegedly by pro-Khalistan elements, who spray-painted the message 'Declare Modi Terrorist' on the walls of the religious place early Friday morning.

    The management of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb found the front wall of the temple vandalised with graffiti and a Khalistan flag hanging on the gate and reported the act of vandalism to the police. 

    The incident comes two months after a series of acts of vandalism perpetrated by pro-Khalistan elements in Australia. In March, the boundary wall of the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalised.

    On January 23, the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad", On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

    On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.

    India has repeatedly condemned the vandalism against the Hindu temples in Australia and has raised the issue with the Australian government. When External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during his visit to Australia in February, he stressed the need for vigilance against 'radical activities' targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

    'Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,' Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with Wong in Sydney. 

    In March-end, the Australian police made some arrests in connection with two incidents of a brawl that broke out between Khalistan activists and pro-India demonstrators in Melbourne in late January. The alleged incidents happened during the so-called 'Punjab independence referendum' where two fights broke out between the two groups which injured several people on January 29, Victoria Police said in a statement. Apparently, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims, the statement said.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
