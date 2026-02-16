The Kenya Airports Authority confirmed departing flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are delayed due to a labour dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. Contingency plans are in place.

Flight Delays at JKIA Amidst Labour Dispute

The Kenya Airports Authority on Monday informed the public about the delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to an ongoing labour dispute. In a press statement issued by Kenya Airports Authority on February 16, KAA said the delays stem from a dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. "Kenya Airport Authorriy inform the public of delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to ongoing labour dispute between Kenya Aviation Workers Union and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority," the Authority said in the statement.

KAA assured passengers that measures have been implemented to manage the situation and minimise disruption. "Contingency plans have been activated. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for scheduled updates," the Authority said.

The KAA reiterated its commitment to safety and service delivery and said it remains focused on maintaining operational standards across its facilities. "Kenya Airports Authority reiterates its commitment to safety and operational excellence at all our airports," the statement added. The statement was signed by the Managing Director/CEO of KAA, Dr Mohamud Gedi.

Kenya, US Deepen Strategic Partnership in High-Level Talks

On January 29 in Nairobi, Kenyan President William Ruto met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at State House to review bilateral trade relations, security cooperation, and regional diplomatic priorities, as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership, according to Anadolu Agency.

Bilateral Trade Agreement Progress

The meeting focused heavily on trade, with both sides noting progress toward a comprehensive Kenya-US trade agreement that could reshape tariffs, digital commerce, and investment flows, according to a statement from the president's office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The news agency reported that Kenyan officials said the talks reflected a shared interest in maintaining a balanced trade relationship and expanding opportunities for private-sector growth on both sides. Ruto said Kenya remains committed to strengthening ties with Washington, describing the relationship as one grounded in mutual respect and shared interests, the agency reported. "We discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. Pleased that our bilateral trade is also mutually beneficial and balanced, giving the private sector many opportunities to do business and thrive," he said.

Regional Security and Humanitarian Aid Discussed

Trade figures discussed at the meeting showed a relatively even exchange between the two countries. Discussions also covered counterterrorism efforts in Somalia, where Landau underscored the need to reassess long-standing strategies after more than two decades of conflict. The leaders further addressed the war in Sudan, which has triggered a deepening humanitarian crisis. Kenyan officials reiterated the country's readiness to provide logistical support for humanitarian assistance, particularly in delivering food, water, and medical supplies to affected populations, according to the Anadolu News Agency.

India-Kenya Relations

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Kenya are maritime neighbours, and their modern relationship has developed into a strong and wide-ranging partnership, characterised by frequent high-level engagements, growing trade and investment, and deepening people-to-people connections. (ANI)