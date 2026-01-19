UK PM Keir Starmer slammed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland as 'completely wrong'. Starmer backed Denmark, stating Greenland's future is its own decision, and called for calm dialogue instead of economic pressure on allies.

Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats to impose tariffs on European countries, including the United Kingdom, over the sale of Greenland, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday stated that the use of tariffs against allies is "completely wrong", noting that the Arctic island belongs to its people and Denmark, describing the right as "fundamental".

Addressing a press conference on Greenland, Starmer emphasised the importance of maintaining strong alliances amid global turbulence created by Trump's tariff threats, while underscoring the UK's commitment to its partnership with Washington. Started stated that matters of such seriousness must be handled through calm dialogue among allies, emphasising that Greenland's security is important and will become even more significant as climate change reshapes the Arctic, opening new sea routes and intensifying strategic competition in the region.

Greenland's Sovereignty and Strategic Importance

"The security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic. As sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies, the High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defence. The United States will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO. But there is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works," Starmer said.

"Any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. That right is fundamental, and we will support it," the UK PM added.

'Use Of Tariffs Against Allies Is Completely Wrong'

He reaffirmed the UK's support for Denmark, calling it a close ally and a committed NATO member that has made significant sacrifices alongside its partners. Starmer further underlined that alliances are built on respect and partnership rather than pressure, arguing that tariffs against allies are not an appropriate way to resolve differences within an alliance.

"Denmark is a close ally of the United Kingdom and of the United States - a proud NATO member that has stood shoulder to shoulder with us, including at real human cost, in recent decades. Alliances endure because they are built on respect and partnership, not pressure. That is why I say the use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong. It is not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance," Starmer said.

He said linking economic pressure to efforts to strengthen Greenland's security is unhelpful and counterproductive. The UK PM's remakrs comes amid Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Warning Against Trade War

Warning against the consequences of trade disputes, Starmer said tariffs harm British workers, businesses and the wider economy, adding that his responsibility as Prime Minister is to act in the UK's national interest. "A trade war is in no one's interest, and my job is to act always in the UK's national interest," he added.

UK-US Alliance Amid Global Turbulence

Starmer noted that the global situation has become increasingly volatile in recent weeks, underlining the need for clarity on values and national interests. He also reiterated that the UK and the US remain close allies, stressing that the relationship is vital not only for security but also for economic stability and prosperity.

"The world has become markedly more turbulent in recent weeks. Events are moving fast, and in moments like this, what matters most is being clear about the values and the interests that guide us, even as circumstances change. The UK and the US are close allies and close partners. That relationship matters profoundly - not just to our security, but to the prosperity and the stability that people here at home depend on," the UK PM noted.

Concluding his remarks, Starmer said the UK will continue to work closely with its allies across Europe, NATO, and the US, keep diplomatic channels open, defend international law, and use the full strength of government to safeguard the security, living standards, and future of the British people.

European Military Presence in Greenland

Meanwhile, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland, while Denmark has increased its own military presence amid Trump's call to acquire the Arctic island. (ANI)