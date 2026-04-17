UK PM Keir Starmer welcomes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, advocating for a toll-free solution. He announced a joint plan with France to protect navigation, a move also praised by US President Donald Trump following an Iran-Israel truce.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the development as "good news" for international maritime security. In a post on X, the Prime Minister emphasised the necessity of establishing a "long-lasting and workable solution" for the strategic waterway. He further specified that such an arrangement should function "without tolls or restrictions on routes." It’s good news that the Strait of Hormuz has now reopened. This must be a long lasting and workable solution, without tolls or restrictions on routes. Today we announced our joint plan with France and other international partners to protect freedom of navigation. We need to… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 17, 2026

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European Leaders Coordinate on Maritime Security

Highlighting a multilateral approach to regional stability, Starmer noted that a "joint plan with France and other international partners" has been unveiled to "protect freedom of navigation" in the critical energy corridor. The British leader also underscored the broader diplomatic objectives for the region, stating that there is an urgent need to observe "a return to peace and stability, and a permanent ceasefire." These diplomatic efforts were further solidified at the Élysee Palace, where, according to Al Jazeera, Prime Minister Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron met to coordinate a virtual summit. This meeting, involving approximately 40 nations, is set to focus on forming a coalition to guarantee tanker safety and may address potential demining operations, though specific details remain unconfirmed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also expected to participate and has expressed a desire for US President Donald Trump to be included in the initiative.

US and Iran Welcome Development

In tandem with these European moves, Donald Trump has also welcomed the declaration from Tehran regarding the restoration of maritime access. This reaction follows an earlier announcement on Friday by Iran's foreign minister, who stated that the Islamic Republic is now permitting the secure transit of vessels. This restoration of access was made contingent on maritime operators maintaining coordination with Iranian authorities, following the successful implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon. Celebrating the development, the US President took to Truth Social to highlight the reopening, writing in an all-caps post, "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."

This confirmation from Washington aligns with Tehran's official stance that the waterway will remain "completely open" for the duration of the current cessation of hostilities. In a statement shared on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi linked maritime access directly to the ongoing truce, writing, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire." Despite this opening, Araghchi clarified that certain maritime restrictions remain in place, noting that vessels are required to sail "on the coordinated route as already announced" by Iranian authorities.

Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Underpins Reopening

These maritime developments follow the US President's earlier announcement on Thursday regarding a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Highlighting the diplomatic momentum, Trump indicated that efforts are underway to organise a historic, first-ever meeting between the leadership of both nations. The cessation of hostilities is considered a central component of broader American initiatives to secure an agreement to end the conflict with Iran. Tehran had reportedly maintained that a Lebanese truce was a prerequisite for any such deal.

According to the US leader, the arrangement to pause combat followed "excellent" telephonic discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. "These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST," Trump stated. He further mentioned expectations for both Netanyahu and Aoun to convene at the White House "over the next four or five days" to build upon the temporary truce.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)