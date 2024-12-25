Kazakhstan: Number of survivors in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash rises to 32; WATCH aftermath videos

An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people aboard crashed on Wednesday in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, resulting in at least 32 survivors, according to officials.

Kazakhstan Number of survivors in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash rises to 32; WATCH aftermath videos snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people aboard crashed on Wednesday in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, resulting in at least 32 survivors, according to officials. More than 30 people are believed to have died in the incident.

Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry reported via Telegram that the passengers included five crew members, and at least 29 people were hospitalized, as confirmed by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian news agency Interfax quoted medical personnel stating that four bodies had been recovered, and emergency workers at the crash site indicated that both pilots, according to preliminary assessments, perished in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city, as reported by Azerbaijan Airlines.

Initially, Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry reported 25 survivors, later revising the figure to 27, then 28, and eventually 29 as the search and rescue efforts continued, leading to a decrease in the presumed death toll.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Azerbaijan later confirmed that at least 32 people survived the crash, though it noted that the figure was not final.

The number of survivors suggests that more than 30 people may have died in the incident.

The plane was originally scheduled to fly from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny in Russia's North Caucasus. According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 of the passengers were Azerbaijani citizens, while the rest included 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani citizens, and three Kyrgyzstani nationals.

Kazakhstan Number of survivors in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash rises to 32; WATCH aftermath videos snt

Bird strike behind plane crash

RIA Novosti quoted Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, stating that preliminary reports indicated the pilot diverted to Aktau after a bird strike caused an emergency situation on board.

Mobile phone footage circulating online seemed to show the aircraft descending steeply before crashing into the ground in a fireball. Additional footage showed part of the fuselage separated from the wings and the rest of the plane, lying upside down in the grass. The footage matched the plane's colors and registration number.

Some videos shared on social media showed survivors pulling fellow passengers away from the wreckage of the plane.

Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24.com revealed that the aircraft appeared to make a figure-eight maneuver as it neared Aktau airport, with its altitude fluctuating significantly in the final moments of the flight before it crashed.

FlightRadar24 also reported that the aircraft experienced “strong GPS jamming,” which resulted in inaccurate ADS-B data—information that helps flight-tracking websites monitor planes in flight. Russia has previously been accused of jamming GPS signals in the region.

Azerbaijan Airlines, in a statement, said it would continue to update the public and changed its social media banners to solid black.

Azerbaijan’s state news agency, Azertac, reported that an official delegation, including Azerbaijan’s emergency situations minister, the deputy general prosecutor, and the vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines, had been sent to Aktau to conduct an “on-site investigation.”

Kazakhstan Number of survivors in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash rises to 32; WATCH aftermath videos snt

Azerbaijani President expresses condolences

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who was en route to St. Petersburg, returned to Azerbaijan upon hearing news of the crash, according to the president’s press service. Aliyev had been scheduled to attend an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of former Soviet countries established after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Aliyev expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in a statement on social media. “It is with deep sadness that I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Aliyev on the phone to offer his condolences, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan Mostly women and children among 46 killed in Pakistani airstrikes, claims Taliban amid tensions snt

Afghanistan: Mostly women and children among 46 killed in Pakistani airstrikes, claims Taliban amid tensions

Sheikh Hasina extradition: Bangladesh to send follow-up note verbale to India; experts slam political gimmick snt

Sheikh Hasina extradition: Bangladesh to send follow-up note verbale to India; experts slam political gimmick

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Dozens killed as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 28 survivors rescued (WATCH)

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family? anr

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family?

Kazakhstan Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS] ATG

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS] ATG

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital dmn

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital (WATCH)

Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000 gcw

Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read ATG

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon