Karachi Police HQ attack: All terrorists eliminated; at least 4 dead, many injured

Armed men stormed the Karachi Police chief's office on Friday and opened fire. The terrorists, armed with hand grenades along with assault rifles, laid a siege on the police station.

Four people were killed and 19 were injured after Pakistan Taliban aka Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the police headquarters in Pakistan’s Karachi. The police station was under attack by the militants, who were equipped with assault weapons and hand grenades. Afterward, Mohammad Khorasani, a TTP spokesman, claimed credit for the assault.

All three terrorists who perpetrated the attack were eliminated. In the assault, one citizen, two Pakistani Army rangers, and two police officers perished. One of the fourteen wounded people still has a critical state.

The entire operation lasted for more than four hours. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the terrorists began their siege. Around 11:15 p.m., the Pakistan People's Party, which controls Sindh region, announced that the terrorists had been eliminated.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider told media that the militants arrived at Karachi Police Station (KPO) in a Toyota Corolla. He claimed that two attackers were killed on the roof by police fire, and one assailant detonated himself on the fourth level of the structure.