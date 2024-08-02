Kamala Harris secures Democratic nomination for 2024 US presidential race against Donald Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris officially clinched the Democratic nomination on Friday, solidifying her position as the party's candidate in the November showdown against Republican Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic Party's nomination for the US presidential election, according to an announcement made by the party on X (formerly known as Twitter). This historic achievement marks Harris as the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian heritage to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

The announcement followed a virtual roll call of delegates from states across the country, a departure from the traditional procedure conducted during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Despite the unconventional approach, the formal roll call will continue until Monday, when Harris will be officially recognized as the party's nominee.

In a call with supporters, Harris expressed her gratitude and commitment, stating, "I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are."

Harris' rise to the nomination follows Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, positioning her as the presumptive nominee. She will face former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's nominee, in the upcoming election slated for November.

While Trump previously maintained a consistent lead over Biden, recent polling data from election analysis platform 538 indicates that Harris has significantly closed the gap, with the latest poll showing the candidates tied with a slight edge for Harris.

