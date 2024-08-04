Kamala Harris' husband ADMITS he cheated on 1st wife with child's teacher: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dough Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, has admitted to having an extra-marital affair during his first marriage. His acknowledgement comes after a British tabloid reported that Emhoff had an affair with a teacher who worked at a school his children attended and that resulted in end of his first marriage.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, admitted on Saturday to cheating on his first wife, following a British tabloid's report claiming he once got the family nanny pregnant. According to The Daily Mail, he had an affair with blonde nanny Najen Naylor, who worked at the exclusive school his two kids attended. This took place more than 15 years ago, while Emhoff was still married to his then-wife, Kerstin. A close friend familiar with the situation disclosed that Naylor became pregnant but didn't keep the baby.

    In a statement to CNN, Emhoff admitted to the affair but refrained from naming Naylor or discussing the pregnancy. He said in an interview with CNN, "Because of my behaviour, Kerstin and I had some difficult moments during my first marriage. I accepted responsibility, and in the years that followed, our family resolved conflicts and emerged stronger."

    Meanwhile, his first wife, Kerstin, stated in a statement on Saturday, “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me, and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

    According to CNN, which cited a source, President Biden's vetting team was informed of the affair four years before to choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 US presidential contest.

    Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff married in 2014 - she for the first time, he for the second. When the two met on a blind date arranged by friends, it was "love at first sight," he later said. Harris was aware of the affair before her marriage to Emhoff. Those in the Biden campaign who conducted the Vice President's vetting process in 2020 also knew about it, CBS News reported.

    Seeking to become the first female president in US history, Harris is tasked with rapidly assembling a campaign against an opponent who has been in near permanent reelection mode since he became president in 2016.

