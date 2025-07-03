Former Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car crash in Spain. Tributes have poured in from across the football world, including a heartfelt message from Jurgen Klopp.

The football world is mourning the loss of Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool striker who tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain, along with his brother Andre Silva. Jota's former manager, Jurgen Klopp, has paid an emotional tribute to the player, describing him as a "fantastic player" and a "great friend."

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Klopp wrote: "This is a moment where I struggle. There must be a bigger purpose. But I can't see it." He went on to describe Jota as a "loving and caring husband and father" who will be deeply missed. Klopp concluded his post by sending "all my prayers, thoughts, and power" to Jota's family and loved ones.

“We will miss you so much. All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them. Rest in peace - Love J,” he wrote.

Tributes pour in

The football community has come together to pay tribute to Jota, with numerous players, clubs, and sporting figures sharing their condolences. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota's Portugal teammate, described the news as "unbelievable," saying "it doesn't make sense." Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez remembered Jota as a "good teammate on and off the field" and sent his strength to Jota's family.

Minute's silence

UEFA has confirmed that a minute's silence will be held ahead of both Euro 2025 matches today in memory of Jota and his brother Silva. Portugal will face Spain in Bern, and the tribute will be a poignant reminder of Jota's impact on the football world.

Diogo Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, helping the club win two Carabao Cups and one FA Cup under Klopp. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless fans who admired him as a player and a person.