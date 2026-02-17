The Japan-India Governors' Network for Friendship and Exchange was launched in Tokyo, involving 9 Japanese prefectures. It aims to be a gateway to connect Japanese prefectures and Indian states to develop industrial and human resource exchange.

Declaration ceremony of Japan-India Governors' Network for Friendship and Exchange was held at Indian embassy in Tokyo. Japanese 9 prefecture's governors declared with participation of Indian ambassador Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallic. It aims to be a gateway to connect Japanese prefectures and Indian states to develop industrial, human resource exchange and tourism.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Vision for Deeper Partnership

The representative originator of this network, governor of Yamanashi pref. Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki stated "Based on long history and deep tradition, new development will be realized. Indian states and Japanese prefectures directly connect on the aspect of mutual exchange of economy and culture. Not only one local government but united local government face to Indian states utilizing each knowledge and experience. It will develop widely and continuously."

Indian ambassador Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallic mentioned to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's visiting to Japan in last year" PM Modi recognized that states and prefectures cooperation is key pillar of next generation's relationship." Ambassador Mallic emphasized "Japanese prefecture is key driver of Japanese economy to strengthen manufacture and technology. It is delightful to support formation of Governors' Network."

Prefecture-State Collaborations and Initiatives

In the session of governor and lieutenant governor each prefecture explained its strong point and necessity.

Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh

Yamanashi pref. concluded MOU between Uttar Pradesh state. Based on it green hydrogen export is proceeding. Uttar Pradesh state is accumulation site of universities. Governors' Network will utilize this potential benefit.

Tottori Prefecture

Tottori pref. intends to export Japanese sake under cooperation with other prefectures.

Iwate Prefecture

Iwate pref. has 50 year long and rich history of semiconductor industry. Business cooperation and training for engineers will be developed.

Miyagi and Meghalaya

Miyagi pref. dispatches delegation to Meghalaya state to accelerate mutual exchange, covering Japanese sake and food export and human resource exchange including IT engineers, inbound tourists.

Toyama and Andhra Pradesh

Toyama pref. re-concluded MOU between Andhra Pradesh state. It will accelerate inbound tourism to Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route. It will fascinate tourists to show big snowing white landscape and green mountains. In addition, Toyama pref. wishes corroboration of medical industry with India.

Shizuoka and Gujarat

Shizuoka pref. concluded MOU between Gujarat state. From Shizuoka Maruti Suzuki developed to India and got big market. Shizuoka pref. is developing recruiting of Indian engineers and realization of multiple culture's symbiosis society.

From Plan to Practice

At the end of February, from Uttar Pradesh state chief minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath visits Yamanashi pref. with delegation members. It will be welcomed by Japanese Governors' Network. In August Japanese delegation will visit Uttar Pradesh state.

Already Governors' Network's activity has transferred from plan to real practice. (ANI)