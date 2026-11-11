A professional wrestler elected to a municipal assembly in Japan has won approval to retain his trademark wrestling mask during council sessions, turning his distinctive campaign identity into an official part of his political role.

A professional wrestler elected to a municipal assembly in Japan has won approval to retain his trademark wrestling mask during council sessions, turning his campaign identity into an official part of his political role. Billyken Kid, 52, who was elected to the Kawanishi Municipal Assembly in Hyogo Prefecture in October, received the green light after the city council voted in favour of allowing him to wear his signature mask inside the assembly chamber.

The decision was approved by a majority vote during a meeting of parliamentary group representatives on November 6. Since the special assembly session on November 9, Billyken has been allowed to attend council proceedings wearing his mask, provided his identity is verified.

A member of the Osaka-based professional wrestling promotion Osaka Pro Wrestling, Billyken campaigned throughout the election wearing his trademark mask and emerged as the most popular candidate, securing more votes than anyone else in the race.

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Interestingly, the assembly's existing rules contain no specific provisions regulating the wearing of masks during council proceedings. During the November 6 meeting, representatives from four of the assembly's five parliamentary groups backed his request, arguing that the assembly should respect the voters' mandate, particularly since he contested the election wearing the mask and won their support.

However, the proposal faced opposition from the group comprising Liberal Democratic Party assembly members and others. They argued that Billyken had "conducted activities both masked and unmasked in the past." Raising concerns about consistency and transparency in his public role, they added, "As a public official, he needs to present himself consistently, but there is a lack of clarity on this point, and we cannot support the request under the current circumstances."

Reacting to the decision, Billyken expressed happiness at finally being able to retain the identity that helped him win the election.

"My dream has come true. There are opposing views, but I hope to earn recognition through my actions as a council member going forward," he said after the meeting.

Billyken also clarified that he would follow certain protocols outside the assembly. He plans to remove his mask while attending formal occasions such as memorial services. For official activities, including administrative inspection visits, he will decide whether to wear it depending on the preferences of the host organisation.