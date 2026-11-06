Japanese semiconductor company Tem Tech Lab is eyeing the Indian market, leveraging its expertise in flexible sensor technology and global collaboration to meet the growing demands for components and industrial maintenance services.

Tem Tech Lab's Expertise in Semiconductor Sensors

Tem Tech Lab. is Japanese component production company for semiconductor. Its sensor technology is integral for semiconductor industry. “Lab.” of company name means to focus to research and development. CEO of Tem Tech Jubee Aizawa explains about its strong point. ” Tem Tech was established in 1982 concentrating to system development and censor technology. In 1980’s Tem Tech was entrusted company of sensor development. Always absorbing necessity of industry and produced components. Currently semiconductor industry is progressing dynamically. It is challenging world. From many foreign countries different requirements for censoring product are required. We are available to satisfy their necessity. Flexibility is the strong point of “Lab.” Development of Tem Tech has been based on the contribution to foreign country’s big companies. They are USA, Korea, Taiwan, China, Malaysia and so on. As a result, 70% of sales amount comes from oversea business. Jubee Aizawa says “Adapting to each global company’s necessity, main product = pressure sensor type increased to more than 30 kinds. Each global company has different interface. Tem Tech is available to fit to different type.”

Strategic Expansion into the Indian Market

Tem Tech has close relation to Iwate Pref’s I=SPARK. It is the base for education and cultivation of future semiconductor industry’s human resource. In Iwate local bases of semiconductor industry are gathered and Iwate Pref. is promoting to develop to India. Jubee Aizawa prospects about Indian business. “Already Tem Tech is conducting to Indian market through USA company. Based on the experience to participate to SEMICON India, there is huge market. Tem Tech will develop Indian market targeting necessity of semiconductor component and factory maintenance and service.” Accompanying with each necessity “Lab. company “Tem Tech will make progress to Indian market, utilizing the experience of contribution to global market and flexibility. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)