Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi is on a three-day visit to India to meet PM Narendra Modi. They will hold talks to deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on economic security, energy, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi to India, saying he was "delighted" to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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In a post on X following Takaichi's arrival in New Delhi, where she is currently on a three-day official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders would hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral and regional issues. "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PM said in his post. "Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added.

Japanese PM Outlines Visit Priorities

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for a three-day official visit from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Soon after her arrival, Takaichi said economic security and energy security would be among the key issues during her discussions with PM Modi. In a post on X, she said, "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India. As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centering on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'."

16th India-Japan Annual Summit on the Agenda

During the visit, Takaichi will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where the two leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit will provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.

The visit is expected to focus on enhancing collaboration in economic security, resilient supply chains, semiconductors, critical minerals, investment, innovation, maritime security and defence technology, while also advancing the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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