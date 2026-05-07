EAM S Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Suriname, highlighting India's transformation and reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to supporting Suriname's development and prosperity as a reliable and trusted partner.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) interacted with members of the Indian community in Suriname, highlighting India's ongoing transformation and reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to supporting Suriname's development. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to engage with the diaspora during his visit. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052212916284281066

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He said, "Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Suriname this evening. Shared with them various aspects of the transformation underway in India. Underlined that we will be a reliable and trusted partner for Suriname's growth, development and prosperity."

Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Earlier, Jaishankar paid tribute at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Mariënburg, Suriname, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the 1902 uprising and highlighting their role in the broader struggle against colonialism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the sacrifices of the fallen continue to serve as an inspiration. "Paid homage at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Mariënburg, Suriname. Their sacrifices in 1902 are an inspiration in the struggle against colonialism," he said.

He also reflected on the contribution of the Girmitya community, noting their resilience and pursuit of dignity abroad despite hardship. "These Girmityas fought for dignity and freedom abroad, even as countless others did in Bharat," he added.

Jaishankar further emphasised the importance of preserving and sharing this historical legacy, adding, "Our global story for liberty and justice must always be told and re-told."

In 1902, several contract workers lost their lives in the uprising on the Marienburg plantation in Suriname.

Deepening Bilateral Partnership

The tribute came as part of his official engagements in Suriname during this three-nation official visit to the Caribbean, where he is participating in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, including cultural and people-to-people ties rooted in shared history.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations from May 2 to May 10.

Earlier in the day, the EAM reviewed the full spectrum of India-Suriname relations during the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in Paramaribo, underscoring the need to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties across key sectors.

Addressing a joint press conference with Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva, Jaishankar described the engagement as comprehensive, covering areas such as trade, digital cooperation, investment, defence, energy, development assistance, healthcare, mobility, and cultural exchanges.

Calling the relationship rooted in strong historical and people-to-people connections, Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that "a tough world needs good friends", expressing confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Following the Joint Commission Meeting, Jaishankar called on the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, conveying greetings from India's leadership and reaffirming the commitment of both nations to fully realise the potential of their longstanding partnership.