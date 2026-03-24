MEA detailed EAM S Jaishankar's diplomatic outreach on the West Asia conflict. He held talks with the US, GCC, Sri Lanka, and Germany to mitigate impacts on India's energy security and support the Indian community in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted India's intensive diplomatic outreach regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, noting that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held high-level deliberations with global and regional partners to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflict. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided details on Jaishankar's recent engagements, stating, "External Affairs Minister yesterday spoke with US Secretary of State. The two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and its impact on the international economy, with particular focus on energy security concerns."

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Discussions with US on Energy Security

Providing further context to these diplomatic manoeuvres, Jaishankar on Monday held a detailed telephonic conversation with his US counterpart, Marco Rubio. Writing on social media, Jaishankar noted that the discussion "focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy," adding, "We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch."

These high-level discussions come amid growing concerns about the conflict's impact on India's food, fuel, and fertiliser security. The diplomatic outreach follows a recent session of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which outlined measures to protect India's immediate and long-term supply chains for essential commodities following the military shocks in the region.

Engaging with Gulf Nations

In a further move to strengthen ties with key energy and diaspora partners, the External Affairs Minister also engaged with the diplomatic corps of the Gulf nations in the national capital. The spokesperson stated, "External Affairs Minister met with all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) ambassadors here in Delhi yesterday. There again, he exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and thanked each one of them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region."

The meeting, which included the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, highlighted New Delhi's commitment to the well-being of approximately 10 million Indians residing in West Asian nations. Following the meeting, Jaishankar stated that he and the envoys had "exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia," while he personally "thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region."

Coordinating with Neighbours and European Partners

Expanding on New Delhi's efforts to coordinate with maritime neighbours, the spokesperson noted that the discussions extended to the immediate region. "EAM also spoke with his counterpart, Vijitha Herath, the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Both leaders discussed the repercussions of this ongoing conflict. External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to Neighbourhood First and Mission MAHASAGAR," Jaiswal added.

The outreach to Colombo is particularly significant as several neighbouring nations have reportedly sought additional fuel supplies from India to manage energy shortages resulting from the crisis. The Minister confirmed on social media that he "discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict," while reaffirming that "India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR."

Broadening India's engagement with European partners, the External Affairs Minister also held discussions with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on Sunday night to deliberate on the ongoing crisis.

The MEA's briefing underscores India's multifaceted approach, balancing global economic interests with a steadfast commitment to regional stability and the welfare of its citizens abroad. (ANI)