External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Israel on Monday following high-level meetings in the UAE. He will co-chair the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue before heading to Israel for bilateral talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Israel later on Monday after holding high-level meetings with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In a statement, the MEA said, "Following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum, EAM will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today. He will thereafter pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sir Bani Yas Forum Participation

Jaishankar's visit to Israel follows his participation in the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, held from December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi. The annual forum serves as a high-level platform bringing together senior leaders, policymakers and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security and economic cooperation.

Leaders from the Gulf and Arab world, along with representatives from Europe and Asia, took part in the discussions. Among the participants were Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, Cyprus's Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Upcoming Bilateral Engagements

On Monday, Jaishankar is scheduled to co-chair the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meetings are expected to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE. Following the UAE leg, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Israel for bilateral consultations with Gideon Sa'ar. (ANI)