External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia's funeral on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. "The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025," the statement read.

Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80

Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning today at the age of 80, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer."Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection.

The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was "deeply saddened" to learn about the passing of Khaleda Zia, who died at the age of 80 and prayed for strength for her family to bear the loss.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," the Prime Minister said.

Global Leaders Mourn Zia's Passing

Global leaders on Tuesday continued to express condolences following the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her as a towering democratic leader in her country.

Interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki said that she was "deeply saddened" by Khaleda Zia's passing and extended condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

"Begum Zia leaves behind a legacy of lifelong public service, with her enduring leadership marking a historic chapter in the democratic journey of her country," Karki said in a post on X. She also described Khaleda Zia as "a true friend of Nepal", recalling her role in strengthening Nepal-Bangladesh relations. (ANI)