EAM S Jaishankar thanked Armenia for its assistance in evacuating Indian fishermen from Iran. The MEA confirmed over 1,200 Indian nationals, including students, have been safely moved from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan amid the West Asia crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed gratitude towards Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen from Iran amid the conflict in West Asia. "Thank FM Ararat Mirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

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Over 1,200 Indian Nationals Evacuated from Iran

Armenia has been facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, out of which 996 moved to Armenia.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuation is being carried out through Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Centre closely coordinating efforts on the ground. According to Jaiswal, "Some 1200 Indian nationals have been evacuated, of which 845 are students." He added, "996 moved to Armenia and 204 to Azerbaijan, from where they are being helped by the MEA."

The spokesperson said the Ministry has been working closely with Indian missions and local authorities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the safe return of citizens. He noted that arrangements are in place to assist evacuees in transit before they are brought back to India.

Regional Travel Amid Conflict

Over 6 lakh passengers have returned to India amid the developing security situation in West Asia. Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Since February 28th, around 6,24,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to various destinations in India today."

Background of the Conflict

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian retaliation engulfed the region in the conflict, affecting the airspace in the Gulf region. (ANI)