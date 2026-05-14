External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in New Delhi. They reviewed their Strategic Partnership, discussed multilateral issues, and agreed to intensify interactions through institutional mechanisms.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola on Wednesday. Both leaders reviewed different aspects of the Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet FM Ronald Lamola of South Africa this evening. Reviewed different aspects of our Strategic Partnership. Also discussed multilateral issues of mutual interest. Agreed on the need to intensify our interactions through institutional mechanisms." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2054542962764476781?s=20

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South Africa Reaffirms Strong Ties

Lamola thanked Jaishankar for hosting the South African delegation and for India's efforts to promote international discourse on topical and forward-looking issues. In a post on X, Lamola said, "Thank you Minister S Jaishankar and the Government of India for hosting the South African delegation and for India's efforts to promote international discourse on topical and forward-looking issues by hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting." https://x.com/RonaldLamola/status/2054549758275203277?s=20

"South Africa and India have enjoyed close and meaningful relations since the establishment of Diplomatic Relations over 30-years ago and that the relationship is one of significance to South Africa. We are committed to deepening and strengthening ties with India on a bilateral level, and to ensure that the relationship with India reaches its full potential, for the benefit of both populations," he added.

BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Lamola expressed confidence that these high-level deliberations will further cultivate the strategic synergy between BRICS member states, partner countries, and all international stakeholders. In a post on X, he said, "We have arrived in New Delhi, Republic of India, for the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations. This gathering, hosted under India's Chairship, comes at a critical juncture for our global community. We are meeting under the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability (BRICS)."" https://x.com/RonaldLamola/status/2054210486980456823?s=20

He added, "We are confident that these high-level deliberations will further cultivate the strategic synergy between BRICS member states, partner countries, and all international stakeholders. We join this gathering to continue our concerted effort to shape a global architecture that is as sustainable as it is equitable. Through principled engagement and collaborative resolve, we seek to secure a future that honours the aspirations of all nations." (ANI)