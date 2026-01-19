EAM S Jaishankar met Polish DPM & FM Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi, discussing bilateral cooperation in economy, tech, and defence. They also exchanged views on global issues, terrorism, and strengthening India-EU relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, in New Delhi, and discussed bilateral ties and global developments.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Today's meeting with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland provided an opportunity for an open conversation on our bilateral ties and global developments." Today’s meeting with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland provided an opportunity for an open conversation on our bilateral ties and global developments. Discussed advancing our economic, technology, defence, mining, P2P and multilateral cooperation. Appreciate Poland’s support… pic.twitter.com/tW889ULcUo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 19, 2026

Bilateral Cooperation and India-EU Ties

He said the discussions covered multiple areas of cooperation between the two sides. "Discussed advancing our economic, technology, defence, mining, P2P and multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Poland's support for closer engagement between India and the European Union, saying, "Appreciate Poland's support for stronger India-EU ties."

Jaishankar's Remarks on Strategic Partnership

During the talks, Jaishankar stressed the need for closer India-Poland engagement amid heightened global uncertainty and welcomed Sikorski and his delegation to India. "Deputy Prime Minister, I welcome you and your delegation to India. We meet at a time when the world is under considerable churn, as two nations located in different regions, each with its own challenges and opportunities," Jaishankar said.

He underlined the importance of exchanging perspectives amid evolving global developments, saying, "It is obviously useful to exchange views and perspectives. Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily but nevertheless needs constant tending," he said.

Referring to the overall trajectory of ties, Jaishankar said India and Poland have traditionally enjoyed warm, friendly relations, with recent years witnessing increased political engagement alongside expanding economic and people-to-people exchanges.

Reviewing Action Plan and Economic Ties

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024, during which bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership. Outlining the roadmap ahead, Jaishankar said the two sides would review the Action Plan 2024-28. "Today, Deputy Prime Minister, we would review the Action Plan 2024-28 through which we seek to realise the full potential of our strategic partnership," he said.

He added that discussions would include cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies, and digital innovation.

Emphasising trade ties, Jaishankar said Poland remains among India's top trading partners in Central Europe and pointed to growing trade and investment links. "Poland is one of India's largest trading partners in Central Europe. Our bilateral trade, I believe, stands at USD 7 billion, having registered growth of almost 200% in the past decade. Indian investment in Poland has surpassed USD 3 billion, creating a number of job opportunities for Poles. India's strong economic growth, size of its market and pro-investment policies, provide immense opportunity for Polish businesses," he said.

He also highlighted cultural and people-to-people cooperation, citing shared historical links and educational exchanges. "The Maharaja remains a cherished link. I recall meeting Polish youth in February last year under the first Jam Saheb Memorial Youth exchange programme. It is heartening to note that Indology continues to thrive and yoga is popular in Poland today," he said.

Geopolitical Discussions: Ukraine and Terrorism

On broader geopolitical issues, Jaishankar said the two sides would exchange assessments on regional and global developments, including developments in their respective neighbourhoods. "Our conversation will naturally cover regional and global developments. In particular, an exchange of assessments on our respective neighbourhoods would be useful," he said.

Referring to previous discussions on the Ukraine conflict and its implications, Jaishankar reiterated concerns over what he described as unfair selective targeting. "I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications while doing so. I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," he said.

Raising the issue of cross-border terrorism, Jaishankar urged Poland to maintain "zero tolerance for terrorism" and said Sikorski was familiar with the region and its long-standing challenges. "Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," he said.

Sikorski's Response and Areas of Agreement

Responding, Sikorski thanked India for the invitation and noted his participation in the Jaipur Literature Festival. "Thank you very much for inviting me. And as I've already mentioned, I was delighted to be attending for the first time the Jaipur Literary Festival, a great global cultural event," he said.

He said he had visited India several times previously, but noted that this was his first visit after the strategic partnership was announced by the two countries' prime ministers. "Personally, I have been to India many times before, both privately and officially, but for the first time since the establishment by our prime ministers of the strategic partnership," he said.

Calling India and Poland dynamic players in their respective regions, Sikorski said both sides should explore new opportunities for cooperation. "We seem to be the, dynamic countries in our regions, and therefore we should explore the opportunities that there are," he said.

Shared Concerns on Terrorism and Trade

Referring to historical experiences, Sikorski said, "We were also countries that were colonised in the 19th century. So we have particular sensitivities in that area," he said.

Agreeing with Jaishankar on terrorism, Sikorski said Poland too had faced such threats recently. "I completely agree with you on the need to counter transnational trans border terrorism. Poland, as you may have heard, has been a victim of arsons and attempted, state terrorism when a Polish railway line was, blown up under a moving train just very recently," he said.

Sikorski also echoed Jaishankar's remarks on selective targeting through tariffs and expressed concern about wider trade disruptions. "I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting, by tariffs. And we in Europe know something about that...Also, we fear that, this is progressing to a global trade turbulence," he said.

Noting India's expanding diplomatic footprint in Europe, Sikorski said the outreach signalled stronger engagement with the European Union. "We've noticed that you are establishing embassies everywhere in Europe, which means that you are serious about relations with the European Union," he said.

Sikorski added that he hoped the Polish Prime Minister would visit India soon. "It will be the turn of our prime minister to come to India. And I hope that happens, before too long," he said.

He concluded by thanking the Indian side once again and said he is "looking forward" to further exchanges. (ANI)