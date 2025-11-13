On the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, EAM S. Jaishankar held key bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, discussing ties, energy, connectivity, and recent global developments.

Bilateral Engagements at G7

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and discussed bilateral ties and recent developments. EAM discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and energy with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. "Met with FM Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Our interaction covered bilateral ties, regional hotspots, connectivity and energy." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988661144710676676?s=20

In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that during the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. https://x.com/KSAmofaEN/status/1988651860677255620?s=20

EAM Jaishankar also met Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "A useful conversation with FM Ukraine @andrii_sybiha in the midst of the G7 FMM Outreach session. He shared Ukraine's perspective on recent developments", he wrote on X. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988670597346521237?s=20

He also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara on Wednesday. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi."

India's Diplomatic Outreach

The meeting was part of a series of high-level diplomatic engagements held by Jaishankar during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. On Tuesday, he met his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Germany, further advancing India's diplomatic outreach at the multilateral forum.

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea. The discussions underscore India's active role in global diplomacy and its engagement on key issues, including trade, security, and development.

India's Commitment to Global Partnership

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's participation highlights India's "continued commitment" to working with global partners. "EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the MEA stated. (ANI)