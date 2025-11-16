EAM S Jaishankar met Qatar's Amir to boost ties, following recent engagements like Piyush Goyal's UPI launch and a call between PM Modi and the Amir discussing the strategic partnership and PM Modi's support for Qatar amid regional tensions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday as the two leaders discussed expanding collaboration and strengthening ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on H.H. @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar, in Doha today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations. Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities." Honoured to call on H.H. @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar, in Doha today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and reiterated our commitment to stronger 🇮🇳-🇶🇦 relations. Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/OS5enVXXWl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 16, 2025

Strengthening Economic and Commercial Ties

Earlier in October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal visited Qatar. During his visit, Goyal met the CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi. The minister highlighted that he is delighted to see Qatari businesses take an interest in the opportunities offered by the Indian economy. The minister also co-chaired the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation along with Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar.

India's UPI Launched in Doha

Goyal launched India's own UPI at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha on Monday, allowing for seamless and cost-effective transactions between the two countries. The move is part of India's effort to expand its digital payment services globally and strengthen financial ties with other nations.

PM Modi and Qatar's Amir Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership. Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership, which has seen sustained growth in areas such as trade, investment, and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across all fields of mutual interest, as per the press statement.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch and continue working together to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

India's Stance on Regional Stability

During the call, PM Modi also expressed deep concern over the recent strikes in Doha over Hamas leaders by Israel, condemning the violation of Qatar's sovereignty. He emphasized India's support for Qatar and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. PM Modi further appreciated Qatar's mediation role in the Gaza conflict, including its efforts in securing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of hostages.

In response, Sheikh Tamim thanked PM Modi for his solidarity with Qatar and its people during this challenging period. The Amir also expressed his appreciation for India's ongoing support in promoting peace in the region. (ANI)