EAM S Jaishankar held talks with Côte d’Ivoire's Minister Nialé Kaba in Abidjan, discussing ways to advance bilateral partnership in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar Holds Talks in Côte d’Ivoire

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held comprehensive discussions with Côte d’Ivoire Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nialé Kaba in Abidjan, focusing on advancing bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

"Pleased to meet Nialé Kaba, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan today. Held comprehensive discussions on advancing our partnership, including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister underlined that India-Côte d’Ivoire cooperation would remain people-centric and would be guided by the priorities of the West African country.

"Underlined that our people-centric cooperation will be driven by the priorities of Côte d’Ivoire," Jaishankar said.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen engagement in multilateral fora.

"Also spoke about deepening our engagement in multilateral fora," Jaishankar added.

Pleased to meet Nialé Kaba, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan today. Held comprehensive discussions on advancing our partnership, including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties. Underlined that our people - centric cooperation will be driven by the priorities of Côte d’Ivoire. Also spoke about deepening our engagement in multilateral fora. 🇮🇳 🇨🇮 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 7, 2026

The meeting in Abidjan is part of Jaishankar's five-day official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia, aimed at strengthening India's ties with the three African nations.

Engagements in Ghana

Meeting with Ghanaian Counterpart

Earlier during his visit to Ghana, Jaishankar held talks with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on expanding the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak of Ghana. As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity. Discussed advancing our Comprehensive Partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people to people domains. Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Ghana Joins International Big Cat Alliance

During his engagements in Accra, Jaishankar also received Ghana's formal Instrument of Acceptance for the India-led International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

"Received the Instrument of Acceptance from FM Ghana @S_OkudzetoAblak for the International Big Cat Alliance," he said.

The IBCA is a multi-country and multi-agency coalition comprising big cat range countries, non-range countries interested in big cat conservation, conservation partners, scientific organisations involved in big cat research, and business groups and corporates supporting conservation efforts. The initiative seeks to facilitate collaboration among stakeholders and consolidate successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.

Tribute to Kwame Nkrumah

Jaishankar also paid tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra, dedicated to Ghana's founding father and first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

"Paid my tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra," Jaishankar said in another post on X. "The memorial and the museum showcase Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of reliance, dignity and freedom. They also remind us of the importance of deeper South-South cooperation."

Interaction with ITEC Alumni

The External Affairs Minister also interacted with alumni of India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme in Ghana, highlighting the role of capacity building and skills development in India's development partnerships.

"A pleasure to interact with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program from Ghana. Capacity development and skills upgradation is a major component of [our development partnership] and South-South cooperation," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar arrived in Accra on Tuesday and held a series of engagements with Ghanaian leaders before travelling to Côte d’Ivoire as part of his official visit.

"Delighted to arrive in Accra, Ghana. Appreciate the warm welcome by FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Comprehensive Partnership," he had said in a post on X.

Following his engagements in Côte d’Ivoire, Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Ethiopia, with the five-day tour aimed at further strengthening India's partnerships with the three African nations. (ANI)