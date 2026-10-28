India and Liechtenstein condemn terrorism and call for justice regarding the 2025 Pahalgam attack. Liechtenstein pledges support for India's 2028-29 UN Security Council bid, as both nations discuss global cooperation and economic frameworks.

India and Liechtenstein Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

India and Liechtenstein have unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, along with the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, while the European principality has communicated its willingness to back India’s bid for a non-permanent berth on the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29. Both nations formalised these pledges in a Joint Statement released on Tuesday during the State Visit of Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois, who serves as the European nation’s Acting Head of State.

Condemnation of Terrorism and Global Security

"The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, and stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice," the Joint Statement noted. The two governments further emphasised the significance of global collaboration in tackling terrorist financing.

UN Reforms and Strategic Partnerships

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois for Liechtenstein’s readiness to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the term 2028-29," the statement added. Endorsing the necessity for restructuring the UN Security Council to render it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, the two leaders resolved to cooperate closely on efforts to reform and strengthen multilateral bodies, notably through initiatives such as UN80.

Technology Governance and Economic Ties

Additionally, both parties concurred that the governance of Artificial Intelligence ought to derive strength from international legal frameworks, including human rights law, aiming to enrich lives, empower citizens and drive sustainable development. Prince Alois formally invited Prime Minister Modi to undertake a bilateral visit to Liechtenstein at a mutually convenient time. Concurrently, New Delhi acknowledged receipt of a draft Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement forwarded by Liechtenstein, with both administrations signalling openness to evaluating such a pact to instil enhanced legal certainty and stability for commercial enterprises and investors. (ANI)

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