EAM S Jaishankar visited Warsaw, paying respects at the Kolhapur Memorial for 5,000 Polish refugees aided by India in WWII. He also met Polish officials to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership across various sectors.

Jaishankar remembers India's WWII aid to Poland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) paid respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, remembering the refuge provided by India to 5,000 Polish women and children during World War II.

In a post on X, after paying his respects at the memorial, Jaishankar said, "Dispersed around the world, we remember India with heartfelt gratitude."

“Dispersed around the world, We remember India 🇮🇳 With heartfelt gratitude.” Paid my respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, remembering the refuge provided to 5,000 Polish women & children during World War II. This act of generosity is still fresh in the memory of the… pic.twitter.com/7lLMKHNk3m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 5, 2026

"Paid my respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, remembering the refuge provided to 5,000 Polish women & children during World War II. This act of generosity is still fresh in the memory of the Polish people," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later shared in a post on X, saying, "EAM @DrSJaishankar paid respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw."

EAM @DrSJaishankar paid respects at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. https://t.co/C3auWgQ7MI — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2026

Jaishankar also visited the memorial of Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, popularly remembered as the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar, in Warsaw.

Jaiswal, in a post on X, said, "EAM @DrSJaishankarvisited the Memorial of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar in Warsaw today."

EAM @DrSJaishankar visited the Memorial of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar in Warsaw today. https://t.co/tkJ6sVeHW5 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2026

In a post on X, sharing details of his visit, Jaishankar recalled the Maharaja's words, saying," I am Bapu, the father of all Nawanagaris, including yourselves."

“I am Bapu, the father of all Nawanagaris, including yourselves.” Visited the Memorial of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar in Warsaw today. Thank MP @gajewska_kinga and Ochota Mayor Piotr Krasnodębski for joining. Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja ji is fondly… pic.twitter.com/4agSAG8mvu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 5, 2026

Jaishankar said, "Visited the Memorial of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ of Jamnagar in Warsaw today." He thanked Polish MP Kinga Gajewska and Ochota Mayor Piotr Krasnodebski for joining him.

"Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja ji is fondly remembered for looking after 1,000 Polish children during World War II. His warmth & compassion remain an abiding bridge between India and Poland," he added.

Jaishankar also shared another post on X featuring a glimpse of his visit to Warsaw, saying, "A glimpse of my visit to Warsaw #Poland."

Strengthening India-Poland Strategic Partnership

Earlier on Friday, highlighting the rapid expansion of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi and Warsaw are working on new agreements across cybersecurity, space, clean coal, classified information, and critical minerals.

Addressing the press alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, Jaishankar reviewed the Action Plan agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland, characterising the bilateral progress as highly encouraging.

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sikorski and I reviewed the Action Plan that was agreed upon when Prime Minister Modi visited Poland two years ago. The report card that we got was a very solid one, indicating an uptick in trade and investments, deeper defence collaboration, and expansion in traditional areas like mining and energy, as well as new possibilities emerging in space, digital, AI and innovation," Jaishankar stated.

Turning to institutional integration with the European continent, Jaishankar noted that Poland plays a vital role in India’s expanding engagement with the European Union and the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.

"In the last few years, India’s ties with the European Union have deepened very visibly," Jaishankar said. "The centrepiece of that is, of course, the free trade agreement, which President Ursula Von Der Leyen described as the mother of all deals. This will open up immense economic opportunities to both nations. As a key member of the European Union, Poland naturally stands to gain in that process."

On Friday, Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki and held extensive delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw. The discussions focused on strengthening the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and addressed key global conflicts and emerging geopolitical challenges.

With Sikorski, Jaishankar reviewed the implementation of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28 across sector-specific areas.

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Poland as part of his visit to Ukraine and Poland from September 3 to 5. (ANI)