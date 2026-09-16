EAM S Jaishankar met Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and unveiled key infrastructure, energy, and healthcare projects, including a hydropower plant, a hospital, and a bridge, strengthening the India-Bhutan partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his counterpart in Bhutan, Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, in Bumthang and unveiled major bilateral infrastructure, energy, and healthcare development projects during his official visit to the country.

Jaishankar, Dhungyel Review Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dhungyel. During his meeting, the two leaders held a discussion on "wide-ranging cooperation" between the countries, including in development, energy, trade, connectivity, culture, etc.

Thanking his Bhutanese counterpart for hosting him in Bumthang, Jaishankar recognised the discussions as a testament to the "trust and goodwill" of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Highlighting their meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel and jointly review our wide - ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang." "Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," he added.

Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel and jointly review our wide - ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang. Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership,… pic.twitter.com/cthsW3SdIB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2026

Landmark Projects Strengthen India-Bhutan Partnership

Following the meeting, Jaishankar joined the Bhutanese Foreign Minister to mark a series of landmark infrastructure, energy, and healthcare developments across Bhutan, emphasising the enduring strength of the India-Bhutan partnership.

Sharing the developments on X, Jaishankar highlighted his engagement with Foreign Minister Dhungyel in "Laying the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan." He described the project as "A proud milestone for our longstanding energy collaboration starting from Bhutan’s first hydroelectric plant ‘Jungshina’ in Thimphu in 1967, to now connecting Bhutan’s last unelectrified settlements."

The visits also focused on expanding medical infrastructure and regional connectivity in eastern Bhutan. Dr. Jaishankar noted the key inaugurations, including "Inaugurating the 65-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother & Child Hospital in Mongar," adding that "The state-of-the-art facility will strengthen access to quality, specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan."

In addition to health and energy sector achievements, the delegation dedicated new transit infrastructure aimed at boosting trade and travel. Dr. Jaishankar cited "Inaugurating the 80-metre long Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar," noting that "Built by Project Dantak, the Bhutan-India friendship project will improve connectivity between Trashigang and Samdrup Jongkhar in eastern Bhutan."

Joined @FMBhutan Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel in: ➡️ Laying the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan. A proud milestone for our longstanding energy collaboration starting from Bhutan’s first hydroelectric plant ‘Jungshina’ in Thimphu in… pic.twitter.com/1PS5uRRClc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2026

Advancing 'Unique Ties of Friendship'

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Paro, Bhutan, earlier in the day as part of his official visit to the country from September 16-17, saying he looks forward to engagements aimed at advancing India's “unique ties of friendship” with Bhutan.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel @FMBhutan for the warm welcome." Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel was present at the site to welcome the EAM.

Jaishankar added that he looks forward to his engagements “to advance our unique ties of friendship.”

As per the MEA official press release, during the visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister. He will also receive a royal audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said. The visit comes as India gives vital importance to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

(ANI)