External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in Paris, discussing the global energy scenario and India's growth priorities. The meeting was part of Jaishankar's official six-day visit to France and Luxembourg.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol in Paris, with discussions focusing on the global energy scenario and India's growth priorities. Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Executive Director @IEA @fbirol this morning. Appreciate his assessment of the global energy scenario and his support for India's growth and development." Pleased to meet Executive Director @IEA @fbirol this morning. Appreciate his assessment of the global energy scenario and his support for India’s growth and development. pic.twitter.com/9qLio0SfmD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaishankar on Six-Day Europe Visit

The meeting took place during Jaishankar's ongoing official visit to Europe, during which he has also been highlighting India's cultural ties with partner countries. On Sunday (local time), the External Affairs Minister said he visited the exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris. "Visited exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris this evening. The exhibition showcases India's textile heritage, savoir-faire and creativity. It is also a reminder of the strong cultural connect," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4 to January 10, aimed at strengthening India's bilateral ties with both countries. During his stay in France, the External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet the French leadership and hold talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The discussions are expected to focus on progress under the India-France Strategic Partnership as well as key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While in Paris, Jaishankar will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour, where he is expected to highlight India's perspectives on global diplomacy and international cooperation. "In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and hold talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassador's Conference as the Guest of Honour," the statement said.

Pillars of India-France Cooperation

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Defence and security, civil nuclear cooperation and space form the principal pillars of this strategic partnership, which has now expanded to include a strong Indo-Pacific component. In recent years, the partnership has further broadened to areas such as maritime security, digitalisation, cybersecurity and advanced computing, counterterrorism, climate change, renewable energy and sustainable growth and development.

Engagements in Luxembourg

Following his engagements in France, Jaishankar will travel to Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel, along with other senior leaders. His engagements in Luxembourg will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, and during his stay, the External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community.

India and Luxembourg enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by mutual understanding and cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, the MEA said. Diplomatic relations between India and Luxembourg were established in 1948. Luxembourg opened its Embassy in New Delhi in February 2002, which is one of its five embassies in Asia. Luxembourg also has honorary consuls in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The visit underlines India's continued engagement with its European partners and its commitment to deepening strategic and diplomatic ties, as negotiations between New Delhi and the European Union on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have entered a "decisive phase". (ANI)