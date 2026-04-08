EAM S Jaishankar hosted Bangladesh FM Khalilur Rahman in New Delhi to review bilateral ties and regional issues. The visit is seen as foundational for expanding cooperation and resetting ties after a period of political transition in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman and a high-level delegation on Wednesday to review the depth of bilateral engagement alongside regional and international issues. The high-stakes meeting, held in the national capital, focused on the trajectory of the neighbourhood partnership. Highlighting the discussions, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch." Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch.@BDMOFA 🇮🇳 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/qAf87w2cvr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2026

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A Goodwill Visit to Bolster Partnership

Rahman reached New Delhi on Tuesday for a "goodwill visit" which, according to Dhaka, is anticipated to serve as an "important foundation" for expanding cooperation between the two neighbours to more productive and sustainable heights. Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted the deep-rooted connections between the two nations. "Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India-Bangladesh partnership," the MEA shared on X.

The visit serves as a strategic stopover for Rahman before he travels to Mauritius for the Indian Ocean Conference, set for April 10-12. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the Minister's itinerary in Delhi includes high-level engagements with India's National Security Advisor and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. "These meetings will emphasise the stability and sustained development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests," Dhaka stated prior to the Minister's departure.

Resetting Ties After Political Transition

This diplomatic mission is viewed as a pivotal step in resetting ties following a period of political transition. "This visit is expected to lay an important foundation for elevating the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and India to more productive and sustainable levels in the future. It is noteworthy that Humayun Kabir, Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, will accompany the Hon'ble Foreign Minister on the Mauritius conference and India visit," the statement further read.

The outreach marks the first official ministerial visit to India since the BNP-led government took charge in February. It signals a significant effort to recalibrate a relationship that faced turbulence during the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration, which was marked by concerns over anti-India sentiment and reports of violence against Hindu minorities.

The groundwork for this ministerial dialogue was reinforced on Monday when India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka to discuss multi-sectoral cooperation. During those talks, Verma reiterated New Delhi's commitment to a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" aimed at fostering a partnership rooted in shared interest and mutual benefit. (ANI)