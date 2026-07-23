At the UN, India's envoy Parvathaneni Harish called for states to give resource-rich subnational provinces an equitable share in benefits to avoid instability. He also backed stronger global cooperation to combat illicit resource exploitation.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, called on States to ensure that subnational provinces rich in resources such as rare earth and precious metals have an "equitable and just share" in the benefits to avoid "internal instability" and said that India supports strengthening international cooperation to combat the illicit exploitation of natural resources. The remarks were made at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity.

Equitable Share to Avert Instability

"At the same time, it is the responsibility of States to ensure that subnational provinces that are rich in resources, like oil and gas, minerals, rare earths and precious metals, and provide the basis of sustenance for local communities, have an equitable and just share in the benefits derived from these resources, in order to avoid internal instability and insecurity, not just within such countries, but also in the wider region. The consequences of not doing so are clearly visible, including in our own region," Envoy Harish said. He also called on countries to ensure that natural resources become drivers of sustainable development while abiding by the principles of the Charter of the UN.

Call for International Cooperation

"India therefore supports strengthening international cooperation to combat the illicit exploitation of natural resources, promote responsible and resilient supply chains, and assist countries in building governance capacities, where requested. While fully respecting the purposes and principles of the Charter of the UN, our collective objective should be to enable natural resources to become drivers of sustainable development, shared prosperity and lasting peace, so that no one is left behind," Envoy Harish said.

Underdevelopment Breeds Insecurity

Envoy Harish noted that resource-rich provinces that lack development turn into hotbeds of insecurity, which in turn attract "resource extraction by external actors".

"Provinces that are resource-rich but development poor become centres of insecurity that radiate instability beyond their borders, even into neighbouring countries. Further, this instability also attracts transborder interventions and resource extraction by external actors, which further exacerbates grievances of local communities and fuels instability. A heavy-handed and securitised approach to governance of resource-rich provinces only makes matters worse," he said in his speech. (ANI)