EAM S Jaishankar met Luxembourg DPM Xavier Bettel, calling the nation a crucial partner for India and the EU. He noted Luxembourg's support for India-EU ties and highlighted potential collaboration in Fintech, Space, the digital world, and AI.

India sees Luxembourg as a crucial partner

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India sees an important partner in Luxembourg. While delivering opening remarks at meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar said that India stands at a crucial juncture with the European Union now. "As you rightly noted we have now 78 years going into our relationship, and we have come a long way, and we see really see Luxembourg as a very important partner in itself, but also with the European Union, and also at a very crucial time with the development of our own ties with the European Union. So the influence you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us, and I thank you, because I know, in many ways you have been very much an advocate of deepening ties between India and the European Union," he said.

Expanding cooperation in Fintech, Space, and AI

Jaishankar added that Fintech, Space, the entire digital world, AI. are all issues where both nations can expand their cooperation. "Where our own bilateral ties are concerned, I think, although I have only arrived yesterday, I could see that you have a very active community here. But other than a very solid trade account that we have, I think many of the interesting issues of our times- Fintech, Space, the entire digital world, AI - these are all issues where I think we can collaborate much more profitably than we have done. So I look forward today to our meeting, to our discussions today. I think the state of the world is also particularly interesting at this time," he said.

Jaishankar shares meeting highlights on X

In a post on X, he said, "An excellent meeting with DPM & FM Xavier Bettel in Luxembourg today. Had a warm interaction, covering our bilateral cooperation and the global situation. Specifically discussed finance, investments, digital, AI, space and talent mobility. As well as continued deepening of India - EU ties. Appreciate his personal interest in explaining Luxembourg's heritage and tradition." (ANI)