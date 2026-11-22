Finnish PM Petteri Orpo stated the war in Ukraine has reached Finland's vicinity after a drone strike hit the Russian vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland. Authorities have restricted local traffic as the situation remains under investigation.

Finnish PM Orpo Says War Spills Over After Gulf of Finland Strike

Helsinki [Finland], November 22 (ANI): Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said that the war in Ukraine is spilling over into Finland’s immediate neighbourhood following a drone strike on a Russian merchant vessel in the Gulf of Finland, adding that Ukraine has the right to retaliate against Russian aggression. In a post on X, Orpo said, “War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity. The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor.”

The crew of a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland, reportedly struck by drones suspected to have been launched by Ukraine, has been evacuated to a nearby cargo ship and is expected to be transported directly back to Russia, Al Jazeera reported. Finnish authorities said the vessel, Sparta II, which has links to the Russian armed forces, remains anchored off the southern Finnish town of Loviisa, where firefighting operations are continuing at sea.

“At the request of the Border Guard, the Russian rescue ship Murman is also participating in the rescue operations,” Finnish authorities said in a statement cited by Al Jazeera. Finland’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday morning that its forces had detected a drone attack targeting a Russian vessel in international waters, with preliminary reports indicating that the ship had sustained damage. Following the incident, Finnish Border Guard units were deployed to the area.

An image captured by a Finnish patrol aircraft reportedly showed flames and thick smoke rising from the rear section of the vessel. The attack took place west of Gogland Island, off the coast of Loviisa in Finland. In response, Finnish authorities imposed temporary restrictions on air and maritime traffic in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has described the incident involving the Russian vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland as serious, saying he has been in close contact with the country’s foreign and security policy leadership, defence forces and Border Guard following the developments. He also said Finland’s key partners and allies had been informed about the incident, while praising authorities for their prompt response and assuring that the country’s security was being safeguarded.

“The events aboard the Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland are serious. I have been in close contact with Finland’s foreign and security policy leadership, the Finnish Defence Forces and the Border Guard, and have informed our key partners and allies of what has happened,” Stubb said in a post on X. “I thank our authorities for their professional and decisive action. Finland’s security is being safeguarded,” the post read.