External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias in New Delhi for an in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Dendias is on an official visit to India.

Jaishankar, Greek Defence Minister discuss strategic issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defense of Greece, on strategic issues. Dendias is in Delhi at the invitation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Jaishankar said on Friday, "Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Dendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments."

Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defense of Greece @NikosDendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments. 🇮🇳 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/akGVbl8lSn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2026

Dendias expressed his gratitude in a post on X. Speaking about the meeting, he said, "I was honoured to be invited by my friend Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to his residence in New Delhi, in the context of my official visit to the country, following an invitation by my counterpart Rajnath Singh. We had a cordial discussion on regional and international developments."

I was honoured to be invited by my friend Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar to his residence in New Delhi, in the context of my official visit to the country, following an invitation by my counterpart Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh. We… — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) February 6, 2026

Dendias Outlines Agenda for Official India Visit

Earlier on February 6, he had said, "I am paying an official visit to India at the invitation of my counterpart Rajnath Singh, with whom I will meet in New Delhi. I will also meet with the Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. I will also participate in a discussion at the India - EU Forum on international developments and security issues and will have contacts in Bangalore on the possibilities of cooperation between the Greek defense industry ecosystem and the corresponding ecosystem in India."

Πραγματοποιώ επίσημη επίσκεψη στην #Ινδία κατόπιν πρόσκλησης του ομολόγου μου Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh, με τον οποίο θα συναντηθώ στο Νέο Δελχί. Θα συναντηθώ επίσης με τον Υπουργό Εξωτερικών Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar. Ακόμη, θα συμμετάσχω σε συζήτηση στο… pic.twitter.com/Bce5DtlyiD — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) February 6, 2026

PM Modi Touts India's 'Future-Ready' Trade Agreements

The visit comes a few weeks after the India-EU FTA was signed. Speaking of the deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries, and that, be it the trade agreement with the European Union or the recent deal with the United States, the entire world is openly praising these trade deals.

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India is today a trusted partner of several nations, and the country is playing its role towards the welfare of the world. "Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that the with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world," he said.

(ANI)