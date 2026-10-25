External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Kazakhstan on Republic Day, emphasizing the strengthening of strategic ties, while also reaffirming India’s commitment to the UN and the need for reformed multilateralism.

India Extends Greetings to Kazakhstan on Republic Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to his counterpart, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, along with the government and the people of Kazakhstan, on the occasion of their Republic Day. Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening and deepening the bilateral Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Warm greetings to FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi @MBTileuberdi, the government and people of Kazakhstan on their Republic Day. Committed to further deepening our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

India was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan. Diplomatic relations were established in February 22, 1992. The Embassy of India was opened in Almaty in May 1992 (moved to Astana in November 2007) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi in 1993, according to MEA's bilateral brief.

India's Commitment to the United Nations

Jaishankar on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations (UN) and its Charter, calling for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day. In a post on X, Jaishankar said India would continue to advocate international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South through the international organisation. "Reaffirm India's enduring commitment to the @UN and the UN Charter on the 81st #UNDay today. Underscore the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities. In the UN, India will continue to champion international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South," Jaishankar said.

UN Day and Peacekeeping Contributions

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, following its ratification by the majority of signatories, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Highlighting India's contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, Jaishankar said, "Major Abhilasha Barak of India was conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2026 in recognition of her exemplary service in UN peacekeeping" The award recognises efforts to advance gender perspectives in military peacekeeping and highlights the contribution of women personnel serving in international missions. India has also reiterated its commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. (ANI)

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