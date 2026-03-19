EAM S Jaishankar met Brian Schimpf, CEO of US defence tech firm Anduril, discussing partnership opportunities. The meeting highlights growing India-US ties, following Mahindra's partnership with Anduril for autonomous defence systems.

Jaishankar Meets Anduril CEO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder and CEO of Anduril Industries, a US-based defence technology company, and the delegation accompanying him.

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Jaishankar spoke about India's growing technology ecosystem and opportunities for partnerships "A useful meeting with Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder & CEO of @AndurilTech and his delegation. Spoke about India's growing technology ecosystem and opportunities for partnerships," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Mahindra-Anduril Strategic Partnership

Mahindra Group had last year announced a strategic partnership with US-based defence technology company Anduril Industries. Anduril Industries specializes in advanced autonomous systems.

Focus on Autonomous and Counter-Drone Tech

The collaboration aims to jointly develop and produce future-proof military technologies, focusing on autonomous and counter-unmanned aerial systems.

As per a statement, the partnership will concentrate on creating Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) designed for rapid deployment in security, survey, and reconnaissance missions.

The alliance will focus on developing advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technologies capable of detecting and neutralizing drone threats, thereby bolstering defences against unmanned aerial systems, the statement said.

Strengthening India-US Defence Ties

The announcement of the partnership came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC in February last year, where defence cooperation was a top priority.

This collaboration underscored a growing focus on enhancing security capabilities using next-generation technologies, paving the way for strengthened defence ties between India and the United States. (ANI)