EAM S Jaishankar met Brian Schimpf, CEO of US defence tech firm Anduril, discussing partnership opportunities. The meeting highlights growing India-US ties, following Mahindra's partnership with Anduril for autonomous defence systems.
Jaishankar Meets Anduril CEO
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder and CEO of Anduril Industries, a US-based defence technology company, and the delegation accompanying him.
Jaishankar spoke about India's growing technology ecosystem and opportunities for partnerships "A useful meeting with Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder & CEO of @AndurilTech and his delegation. Spoke about India's growing technology ecosystem and opportunities for partnerships," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Mahindra-Anduril Strategic Partnership
Mahindra Group had last year announced a strategic partnership with US-based defence technology company Anduril Industries. Anduril Industries specializes in advanced autonomous systems.
Focus on Autonomous and Counter-Drone Tech
The collaboration aims to jointly develop and produce future-proof military technologies, focusing on autonomous and counter-unmanned aerial systems.
As per a statement, the partnership will concentrate on creating Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) designed for rapid deployment in security, survey, and reconnaissance missions.
The alliance will focus on developing advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technologies capable of detecting and neutralizing drone threats, thereby bolstering defences against unmanned aerial systems, the statement said.
Strengthening India-US Defence Ties
The announcement of the partnership came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC in February last year, where defence cooperation was a top priority.
This collaboration underscored a growing focus on enhancing security capabilities using next-generation technologies, paving the way for strengthened defence ties between India and the United States. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)