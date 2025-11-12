On the G7 FMM sidelines in Canada, EAM S. Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. They reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035, aiming to deepen cooperation across economy, technology, defence, climate, and education.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meet in Canada. The leaders affirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 for further strengthening cooperation between New Delhi and London across key sectors.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP on the sidelines of #G7 FMM in Canada today. Acknowledged the positive momentum in our relations and reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas." Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP on the sidelines of #G7 FMM in Canada today. Acknowledged the positive momentum in our relations and reaffirmed the 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas. pic.twitter.com/OPHWuDJ5D3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 11, 2025

About India-UK Vision 2035

"India-UK Vision 2035" which will steer the bilateral ties for the next 10 years with a focused and time-bound programme of action in key pillars such as economy and growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action and education.

According to the "India-UK Vision 2035," both nations, building on strong foundations, will establish an intellectual partnership that is responsive to emerging opportunities, adapts to the rapid advancement of technology, and strengthens collaboration in education and research, which will create a skilled and forward-looking talent pool, ready to address global challenges and contribute to a safe and sustainable future for all.

Jaishankar at G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Canada from November 11 to 13 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the statement added.

G7 Members and Outreach Partners

The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is taking place in Niagara, a picturesque area in Canada known for its iconic Falls, on November 11 and 12. The gathering brings together ministers from G7 member countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union along with several outreach nations including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.

Background of the Visit

The invitation to India was formally extended last month when Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, travelled to New Delhi and met with her Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During their discussions, both leaders reiterated their mutual goal to restore confidence and enhance cooperation across key areas of engagement.

The current visit also comes in the backdrop of the July meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, which helped set the stage for a reset in bilateral relations that had faced significant strain during 2023-24. (ANI)