EAM S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with Chilean FM Francisco Perez Mackenna in New Delhi. They discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, diversifying markets, and reviewed the India-Chile CEPA negotiations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna and said he was "delighted" to meet him. He also highlighted his discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said both sides held "a very good discussion on strengthening our bilateral cooperation to diversify markets and sourcing, promote export of priority items and facilitating the services economy." Delighted to meet FM Francisco Pérez Mackenna @MinPerezMac of Chile this morning. Had a very good discussion on strengthening our bilateral cooperation to diversify markets and sourcing, promote export of priority items and facilitating the services economy. Agreed to work… pic.twitter.com/8hiHpkHtEY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 13, 2026

Jaishankar also said that the two leaders agreed to deepen engagement in "plurilateral and multilateral formats."

Piyush Goyal Reviews India-Chile CEPA Progress

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held discussions with Francisco Perez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile and members of the Chilean delegation to review progress in the proposed India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and explore ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties. The discussions focused on deepening trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Goyal said the two sides discussed measures to deepen economic engagement and strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Chile. "We reviewed the progress of the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations and discussed ways to further deepen our trade, investment, and strategic partnership," Goyal said in his X post.

The minister said India values its longstanding relationship with Chile and remains committed to broadening bilateral cooperation. "India values its warm and longstanding partnership with Chile, and we remain committed to expanding our economic engagement and people-to-people ties for shared growth and prosperity," he said.

The meeting came as both countries continue engagement on the proposed CEPA aimed at strengthening trade relations and expanding economic cooperation.

From PTA to CEPA: A History of Trade Pacts

The proposed CEPA between India and Chile aims to expand the scope of the existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and cover a wider range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion, MSMEs and critical minerals.

India and Chile signed a Framework Agreement on Economic Cooperation in 2005, followed by a PTA in 2006. An expanded PTA was signed in 2016 and came into force in 2017.

Both sides later agreed to further expand the pact, with three rounds of negotiations held between 2019 and 2021. To deepen economic ties, the two countries agreed to negotiate a CEPA after a Joint Study Group under the framework agreement recommended a broader pact to boost trade, exports, employment and investment cooperation.

The Joint Study Group report was finalised and signed on April 30, 2024.

The move was reaffirmed during the visit of Gabriel Boric to India in April 2025, when both sides welcomed the signing of the Terms of Reference and formally launched CEPA negotiations aimed at a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement. (ANI)

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