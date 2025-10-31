EAM S Jaishankar lauded 2025 as an 'exceptional year' for India-UK cooperation at the UK National Day event. He cited key achievements including the ECTA, Vision 2035, a defence roadmap, and approvals for UK university campuses in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called 2025 an exceptional year for the India-UK partnership. Jaishankar said he looked forward to continuing the dynamics of the partnership. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to join UK National Day celebrations UK Embassy in New Delhi. 2025 was an exceptional year for the India-UK cooperation. Look forward to continuing the momentum of our dynamic and forward - looking partnership."

Jaishankar celebrated the National Day of the United Kingdom at an event in New Delhi, highlighting the evolving ties between the two nations. He noted that the relationship has evolved from a complex historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

In the event at the UK Embassy in New Delhi, he mentioned the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK three months ago. He also highlighted the largest-ever trade delegation from the UK, led by Prime Minister Kier Starmer, which visited Mumbai. "It is my great pleasure to join the celebration of National Day of the United Kingdom... Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Kier Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed the approval of nine leading UK universities to establish campuses in India, marking a significant development in education cooperation. "We also adopted a defence industrial roadmap for the first time... The High Commissioner mentioned that this is a development of significance that 9 leading UK Universities have received approval to establish campuses in India...," he said. (ANI)