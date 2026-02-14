EAM S Jaishankar met G7 FMs at Munich Security Conference 2026, supporting the UN@80 agenda and UNSC reform. He highlighted India's role in global security, its nimble foreign policy, and the importance of trade deals like the India-EU FTA.

India Backs UN Reform at G7 Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with G7 Foreign Ministers and their global counterparts at the Munich Security Conference 2026, reiterating India's support for the UN80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi's role in safeguarding global security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Understanding the UN@80 Agenda

The UN@80 agenda focuses on transforming the organisation to be more "agile, integrated, and equipped" for modern challenges. Key pillars include structural/financial overhauls, strengthening multilateralism, advancing the SDGs, and addressing AI governance and climate change. The initiative emphasises "Better Together" to enhance efficiency, with 90+ actions focusing on mandate implementation and program realignment.

Jaishankar's Engagements and Key Remarks

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers today at @MunSecConf. Reiterated India's support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council." Started my @MunSecConf 2026 engagements with @AnantaAspen’s Roundtable ‘Delhi Decides: Mapping India’s Policy Calculus’ Highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity. Noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the… pic.twitter.com/ILJfxjFDLk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

He added, "Emphasised our role in safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure."

He also emphasised India's role in safeguarding the sea lines of communication, acting as a first responder in crises, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure.

"Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7", he said further.

Ananta Aspen Centre Roundtable

Jaishankar began his Munich Security Conference 2026 engagements with a roundtable hosted by the Ananta Aspen Centre titled 'Delhi Decides: Mapping India's Policy Calculus'.

In an X post, Jaishankar said, "Started my @MunSecConf 2026 engagements with @AnantaAspen's Roundtable 'Delhi Decides: Mapping India's Policy Calculus.' Highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity.Noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the India-US trade deal in that regard." Started my @MunSecConf 2026 engagements with @AnantaAspen’s Roundtable ‘Delhi Decides: Mapping India’s Policy Calculus’ Highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity. Noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the… pic.twitter.com/ILJfxjFDLk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

He highlighted the importance of a nimble, dynamic foreign policy to address the demands of an increasingly multipolar world, noting the significance of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India-US trade deal.

Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the conference, Jaishankar met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, describing his interaction with the latter as a "great catch-up" at the start of the conference.

@AnitaAnandMP of Canada 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nPpKkSC4wZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

@moteging of Japan 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Ltry2w8J3Z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

Great to catch up with colleagues at @MunSecConf 2026 starting with @jnbarrot of France. 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uGTFfHEhE6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

About the Munich Security Conference 2026

According to the MSC official website, the 62nd Munich Security Conference will be held from February 13 to 15, 2026, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof and the Rosewood Munich. Led by MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, the conference brings together hundreds of decision-makers and opinion leaders from around the world to deliberate on pressing security challenges.

Nearly 50 Heads of State and Government have confirmed participation at MSC 2026, including leaders from most European countries and a large delegation from the German Federal Government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to the MSC website, discussions this year are taking place against the backdrop of mounting instability, questions over longstanding alliances, and an erosion of the rules-based international order. Key topics include European security and defence, the future of the transatlantic relationship, revitalisation of multilateralism, competing visions of global order, regional conflicts, and the security implications of technological advances. The conference continues to operate under the "Munich Rule," which encourages constructive engagement and dialogue on global security issues.

UN80 Initiative: A Deeper Look

According to the UN official website, in March 2025, the Secretary-General launched the UN80 Initiative to transform how the UN works - identifying efficiencies, reviewing how mandates are implemented, and examining potential structural changes and programme realignment within the United Nations system.

The UN80 initiative is the United Nations' ambitious, system-wide reform effort, launched by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in March 2025 as the UN marked its 80th anniversary. UN80 builds on previous reforms, including the UN development system repositioning, peace and security reform, management reform, and UN 2.0, but takes them further. It aims to make the United Nations more responsive and resilient; better equipped to serve the people whose lives depend on it; more accountable to taxpayers who underwrite its work; and more supportive of staff in their critical roles.

It's about doing more, more effectively, and with fewer bureaucratic burdens, ensuring the UN system is better aligned to meet rising global needs with unity, agility, and purpose. UN80 is a system-wide initiative. While the UN Secretariat represents roughly one quarter of total UN system resources, the majority of delivery is handled by funds, programmes, and specialised agencies. The initiative therefore proposes changes that affect the entire UN system, from mandate creation to delivery and review. (ANI)