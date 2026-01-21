EAM S Jaishankar and Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares marked 70 years of diplomatic ties by unveiling a logo for the India-Spain Dual Year. During their meeting, Spain formally joined the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday jointly unveiled the logo of the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and welcomed the European country into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar said, "Celebrating 70th anniversary of India-Spain. Delighted to jointly unveil the India-Spain logo with FM Jose Manuel Albares, marking our Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence." This comes during the Spanish Foreign Minister's official visit to the country, during which he held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation and global issues with Jaishankar.

Wide-Ranging Discussions on Bilateral Ties

In a separate post on X, the EAM said that the talks between the two leaders covered key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, defence, technology, education and people-to-people ties, while reaffirming the strong political dialogue between the two countries.

He also thanked Spain for its support for deeper India-European Union ties across multiple domains. "Held wide-ranging discussions this morning with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain on our bilateral cooperation and world affairs. Spoke about trade, investments, defence, technology, education and people-to-people ties. Reaffirmed our strong political dialogue. Thank Spain for its support for deeper India-EU ties across different domains," the EAM's post read.

Spain Joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

In a significant development, India welcomed Spain's formal accession to the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). Spanish Foreign Minister Albares handed over the signed Declaration of Accession to the IPOI to Jaishankar during the meeting.

"India welcomes Spain joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain handed over the signed Declaration of Accession to the IPOI to EAM S Jaishankar today," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

The MEA added that India looks forward to working closely with Spain under the IPOI framework to promote a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative was started by India in November 2019, at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a voluntary arrangement between countries which promotes cooperation and a rules-based order. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the European Union for joining the IPOI and for enhancing defence and security cooperation between the two regions. (ANI)