Congress's Jairam Ramesh hit out at Donald Trump, accusing the US President of revealing Indian govt decisions. This came after Trump claimed India has a deal to buy Venezuelan oil, adding to his past remarks on 'Op Sindoor' and Russian oil.

Jairam Ramesh criticises Trump

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday reacted sharply to US President Donald Trump's latest remarks on India's oil imports, alleging that the US President appeared to be repeatedly revealing information about decisions taken by the Indian government, referring to Operation Sindoor and India's oil policy.

In an official X post, the Congress leader said, "He told us Op Sindoor had been halted. He told us India had stopped buying Russian oil. And now this, " Ramesh said, referring to Trump's statements. He added, "President Trump continues to give us information on what our own Govt has done or will be doing." He told us Op Sindoor had been halted. He told us India had stopped buying Russian oil. And now this. President Trump continues to give us information on what our own Govt has done or will be doing. pic.twitter.com/94nVXbK9FX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2026

Trump's claims on India's oil deal

Ramesh's remarks came after Trump claimed that India had already made a deal to buy Venezuelan oil instead of sourcing crude from Iran.

On January 31, US President Donald Trump said that China is "welcome" to buy Venezuelan oil and India already "made" a deal to buy the oil. Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

"We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal. But China's welcome to come in and buy oil," he added.

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

US-Venezuela oil deal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth USD 5.2 billion, and he has agreed to that deal. Addressing the press on the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald Trump Boulevard, Trump said, "We're dealing with the new President. We're dealing with a lot of the people who are running the country...They said, we have 50 million barrels of oil, and we have to get it processed immediately because we have no room. Will you take it? I said, we'll take it. It's equivalent to USD 5.2 billion."

Trump further commended the "great relationship" with the Venezuelan interim government, formed after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation. "We've had a great relationship with the people who are currently the Interim President and everybody else. A lot of pressure has been released," he said.

After Maduro's capture, Trump had made it clear that Washington would "run" Venezuela during a transition and needs "total access to the oil and to other things in their country."

Trump's comments also confirms recent report of New York-based news outlet Semafor that the US has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at USD 500 million. According to the Semafor report, revenue from the oil sales is currently being held in bank accounts controlled by the US government, as indicated in Friday's order, according to the administration official. The main account, according to a second senior administration official, is located in Qatar. (ANI)