The IDF announced the death of Sgt. Lidor Porat in southern Lebanon after his unit's bulldozer hit a Hezbollah explosive, injuring others. Concurrently, Trump lauded Israel as a key US ally, while the IDF conducted new strikes in Lebanon.

IDF Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the death of Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat (31), who, according to the IDF, was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon.

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In an official statement, the IDF said, "The name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified was cleared for publication," identifying the soldier as "Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat, aged 31, from Ashdod, a soldier in the 7106th Battalion, 769th Regional Brigade" who, according to the IDF, "fell during combat in southern Lebanon."

The military added that the incident also left multiple soldiers injured. "In the incident in which Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Porat fell, an additional soldier was severely injured, four soldiers were moderately injured, and four additional soldiers were lightly injured," the statement said. According to the IDF, "The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified."

According to Army Radio's Doron Kadosh, Porat and his unit had been operating in Kafr Kila when a D-9 military bulldozer ran over an explosive device belonging to Hezbollah, causing it to detonate, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. The IDF is currently investigating when the explosive had been placed and whether there has been a violation of the current ceasefire, Kadosh noted, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (a leading London-based think tank) estimates the IDF reserve components at 408,000, with some 24,500 assigned to the air forces and 3,500 to naval units. IDF reserve troops ("Miluim") are entitled to compensation from the National Insurance Institute (Bituah Leumi) based on their civilian income, designed to ensure they do not suffer financial losses while serving. Reservists are typically required to serve until age 40 for non-officers and 45 for officers.

Trump Endorses Israel as 'Great Ally'

Meanwhile, in a significant show of diplomatic support, US President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability. In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America." Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart." The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN."

Fresh Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has confirmed carrying out fresh strikes on what it described as threats south of the new "yellow line" in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported. A Beirut-based correspondent reported that, along with ongoing artillery shelling and machinegun fire on several villages, Israel launched two air strikes on Sunday, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

One of the strikes targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters who, according to Israel, were approaching the yellow line but had not crossed it. "So that actually indicates that they were to the north of it and not inside it," she noted, as per Al Jazeera. The second strike was aimed at an individual approaching a tunnel entrance south of the yellow line, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem criticised the arrangement, calling it an insult to Lebanon and warning that the group would not tolerate continued Israeli attacks while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the Beirut correspondent, conditions on the ground remain largely unchanged. "There are still many, many people in south Lebanon on the roads heading back to their villages," she said, adding that roads are also crowded with those returning to displacement shelters due to fears that the ceasefire may not hold, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)